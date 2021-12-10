the teams classified to the round of 16

They eliminate Barça in the group stage of the Champions League 0:43
(CNN Spanish) – The group group stage of the Champions League has ended. The FC Barcelona, urged of a good result and that Benfica did not add, was eliminated from the tournament after losing in Germany 0-3 against the powerful Bayern Munich. The team led by Xavi Hernández will have the opportunity to continue in the Europa League by finishing third in Group E with 7 points.
Only the fate of group F remains pending, where Manchester United is already classified, but Atalanta and Villareal dispute a quota that could not be defined today since their match was postponed due to snow.
Results for this Wednesday, December 8
Group E
Bayern Munich 3 FC Barcelona 0
Coach Xavi Hernández gestures during the match between Bayern and FC Barcelona at the Football Arena in Munich on December 08, 2021. Credit: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images
Benfica 2 Dynamo Kyiv 0
Benfica’s Brazilian defender Gilberto celebrates scoring the second goal. Credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images
Group F
Manchester United 1 Young Boys 1
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga fights for possession with BSC Young Boys’ Mohamed Ali CamaraCredit: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
Atalanta (Postponed due to snow) Villareal
A general view of the stadium as the snow falls before the UEFA Champions League group F match between Atalanta and Villarreal. Credit: Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images
Group G
Wolfsburg 1 Lille 3
Lille’s Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz scores the opening goal. Credit: RONNY HARTMANN / AFP via Getty Images
RB Salzburg 1 Seville 0
Ludwig Augustinsson of Sevilla crosses the ball while under pressure from Nicolas Seiwald of Red Bull Salzburg during the Champions League group G match. Credit: Andreas Schaad / Getty Images
Group H
Zenit 3 Chelsea 3
Chelsea’s Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku and Zenit St. Petersburg’s Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy dispute the ball. Credit: OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP via Getty Images
Juventus 1 Malmö 0
Juventus’ Italian forward Moise Kean celebrates after opening the scoring. Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images