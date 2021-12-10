the teams classified to the round of 16

They eliminate Barça in the group stage of the Champions League 0:43

(CNN Spanish) – The group group stage of the Champions League has ended. The FC Barcelona, ​​urged of a good result and that Benfica did not add, was eliminated from the tournament after losing in Germany 0-3 against the powerful Bayern Munich. The team led by Xavi Hernández will have the opportunity to continue in the Europa League by finishing third in Group E with 7 points.

Only the fate of group F remains pending, where Manchester United is already classified, but Atalanta and Villareal dispute a quota that could not be defined today since their match was postponed due to snow.

Results for this Wednesday, December 8

Group E

Bayern Munich 3
FC Barcelona 0

Coach Xavi Hernández gestures during the match between Bayern and FC Barcelona at the Football Arena in Munich on December 08, 2021. Credit: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

Benfica 2
Dynamo Kyiv 0

Benfica’s Brazilian defender Gilberto celebrates scoring the second goal. Credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images

Group F

Manchester United 1
Young Boys 1

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga fights for possession with BSC Young Boys’ Mohamed Ali CamaraCredit: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Atalanta (Postponed due to snow)
Villareal

A general view of the stadium as the snow falls before the UEFA Champions League group F match between Atalanta and Villarreal. Credit: Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

Group G

Wolfsburg 1
Lille 3

Lille’s Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz scores the opening goal. Credit: RONNY HARTMANN / AFP via Getty Images

RB Salzburg 1
Seville 0

Ludwig Augustinsson of Sevilla crosses the ball while under pressure from Nicolas Seiwald of Red Bull Salzburg during the Champions League group G match. Credit: Andreas Schaad / Getty Images

Group H

Zenit 3
Chelsea 3

Chelsea’s Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku and Zenit St. Petersburg’s Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy dispute the ball. Credit: OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP via Getty Images

Juventus 1
Malmö 0

Juventus’ Italian forward Moise Kean celebrates after opening the scoring. Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images

All teams qualified for the round of 16

  • Manchester City
  • Paris saint germain
  • Liverpool
  • Ajax
  • Sporting Lisbon
  • Real Madrid
  • Inter
  • Bayern Munich
  • Chelsea
  • Juventus
  • Atlético de Madrid
  • Manchester United
  • Benfica
  • Lille
  • RB Salzburg

