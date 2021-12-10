the teams classified to the round of 16

They eliminate Barça in the group stage of the Champions League 0:43

(CNN Spanish) – The group group stage of the Champions League has ended. The FC Barcelona, ​​urged of a good result and that Benfica did not add, was eliminated from the tournament after losing in Germany 0-3 against the powerful Bayern Munich. The team led by Xavi Hernández will have the opportunity to continue in the Europa League by finishing third in Group E with 7 points.

Only the fate of group F remains pending, where Manchester United is already classified, but Atalanta and Villareal dispute a quota that could not be defined today since their match was postponed due to snow.

Results for this Wednesday, December 8

Group E

Bayern Munich 3

FC Barcelona 0

Benfica 2

Dynamo Kyiv 0

Group F

Manchester United 1

Young Boys 1

Atalanta (Postponed due to snow)

Villareal

Group G

Wolfsburg 1

Lille 3

RB Salzburg 1

Seville 0

Group H

Zenit 3

Chelsea 3

Juventus 1

Malmö 0

All teams qualified for the round of 16