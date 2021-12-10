The triple trade involving Lakers, Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons

The expert analysts proposed a triple exchange that would have as main protagonists the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons.

They did it again! Expert analysts raised a triple exchange that would solve two of the most important narratives of the NBA 2021-22 season: the level of Los angeles lakers and the change of team you requested Ben Simmons. Russell Westbrook, another of those involved.

The relationship between Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers seems irreconcilable and in response to the exchange request requested by the point guard, Zane Harris, from LakeShow Life, proposed a scenario in which a triple exchange would be made that would cover one of the main needs of the Lakers.

Until the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, December 9, the Los Angeles Lakers ranks as the 15th team in 3-point shooting with 34.7%. The experts have the solution in two names: Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield.

Three players to the Lakers? No! In the triple exchange proposed by Harris, he suggests that Ben Simmons would not reach the Los Angeles team despite the fact that on one occasion LeBron James already made the exchange of the point guard for Russell Westbrook.

The triple trade that would involve Lakers, Westbrook and Simmons in the NBA 2021-22