The truth of the indigenous to whom the Virgin ‘appeared’

Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin is a fundamental figure in Mexican culture, because according to the Catholic tradition, he was the one who witnessed the four apparitions of the Virgin of Guadalupe during 1531. According to the history that has transcended centuries, he wore the “miraculous” cloak in which the image of ‘La Morenita del Tepeyac’ was captured, reason that led him to be canonized in 2002 by Pope John Paul II.

For that reason, here we tell you who that indigenous really was and what he did to become the religious history of Mexico.

Although the Catholic Church assures that Juan Diego, who was an indigenous Mexica, witnessed the apparitions of the Virgin in the Cerro del Tepeyac, and that it was he who brought the roses in front of the bishop of New Spain, from which the image of La Guadalupana emerged, historians have contradictory versions of his life, and some even doubt the existence of the now saint.

The alleged veracity of the Marian apparitions are supported by the Church with a Nahuatl account from 1556 attributed to the indigenous nobleman Antonio Valeriano called Nican Mopohua (Here it is told), which is supposedly built with the testimonies of Juan Diego himself.

Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin, a Spanish invention?

According to the Centro de Estudios Guadalupanos, Juan Diego was an indigenous person of low social class who was born in 1474 in Cuauhtitlán, in the dominion of Texcoco; however, in the Nican Motecpanaun, which is a document written in the seventeenth century by Fernando de Alva Ixtlilxóchitl, ensures that Juan Diego was the owner of several lands and that he even belonged to the indigenous nobility.

The social class to which he belonged Juan Diego has a strong influence on the meaning of his name, since according to the Great Nahuatl Dictionary of the UNAM, if the saint was noble, the Cuauhtlatoatzin would mean “The Lord who speaks like an eagle” or “The Lord Eagle who speaks”; On the other hand, if he really belonged to the lower class, the name would mean “He who speaks like an eagle”, or “The Eagle who speaks.”

The image of the saint

The oldest known image of Juan Diego is a spoken portrait made by Miguel Cabrera in the 18th century, however, this painting has been questioned for showing a man with more Spanish than indigenous characteristics.

According to historians, due to the indigenous features that predominated at that time, it is very likely that Cuauhtlatoatzin was hairless, with straight hair, an average height of 1.60 meters, and somewhat slanted eyes.

Juan Diego Catholic

Because, supposedly Juan Diego He lived with his uncle, historians believe that he was an orphan, since the customs of the time were that when the parents died, the children were left in the care of their uncles or grandparents.

According to historical documents, Juan Diego, his wife and uncle were the first Baptized Indians in New Spain under the names of Juan Diego, María Lucía and Juan Bernardino, respectively.

According to Nican Motecpana, Juan Diego’s wife died two years before the apparitions of the Virgin of Guadalupe; and according to the document, after being widowed, the indigenous developed a taste for walking alone and was called El Peregrino, since he came and went from his home to Tlatelolco to listen to mass and attend catechism, as the Catholic tradition affirms.

