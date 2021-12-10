The worst enemy of Gerardo Martino destroys Marcelo Flores for his debut in Mexico

The Mexican National Team again showed a pale image in the last friendly of the year against Chile and the criticism against Gerardo Martino and the players were unstoppable.

December 09, 2021 · 13:33 hs

2021 has been one of the worst years in the history of the Mexican National Team, accumulating numerous failures in each competition it played, falling to the United States in the qualifying rounds and in the Gold Cup and Nations League finals.

The superiority of the northern neighbors caused the Tri fans to be completely disappointed with their team and to demand the departure of Gerardo Martino as coach, but he assures that he will remain firm until the end of his contract.

To try to close this stage with a smile, the national team had to play its last friendly against Chile last night, but again the performance was poor and the final result was 2-2.

Although the team was made up of a large number of Liga MX players, expectations were on Marcelo Flores, who traveled directly from England to make his official debut for the team.

Despite the intense demand from the public to see this young promise, Tata determined that the best option was to send him to the bench and he could only enter the field of play with 10 minutes remaining.

This spoiled boy, who is only 18 years old, has the support of the entire public. However, the journalist David Faitelson – an enemy of Martino – was in charge of destroying him with a forceful phrase: “The umpteenth Mexican Messi is going to the field,” making it clear that he is one of the many and not the superstar who is cataloged .