There are things allowed only for other pilots

The pilot Max verstappen Red Bull complained about the decisions taken by the regulations in Formula 1 saying: “There are things that seem to be allowed for some drivers and not for others”, in direct allusion to its direct sporting rival Briton Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Link to see LIVE streaming of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on ESPN Deportes, Sunday, December 12, 7:55 am ET / 4:55 am PT

This is how the Dutch midfielder referred when in the conference prior to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the 2021 season and where he arrives tied in points with the Englishman, when he was questioned about whether he is concerned about the decisions that the stewards could make or race control.

“A lot of controversial things have happened this year, and it is what it is,” Verstappen said. “You can’t do anything, we want to win on the track, we both want to win like this. We don’t want controversial decisions to be made.”

But in front of Hamilton himself he went further: “There are things that seem to be allowed for some pilots and not for others. But we are not here to think about these things, nor do I think it is necessary for Lewis and I to have to sit down. together to discuss them. “



1 Related

The 2021 season of Formula 1 is decided at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the weekend of December 10-12 live on ESPN Deportes / ESPN +, where you can also watch the practice and qualifying sessions. • Practice 1 | Practice 2 • Practice 3 | Classification Sunday December 12

• Race: 8 pm ET (coverage from 6:30 pm ET)

On the controversy that exists and the speculations that there could be a collision in the race that would benefit him, because if both were left out, he would be champion, the 24-year-old said that this arose in the press and does not affect him.

“Things outside and all the trouble that has been made is largely the fault of the press and the things that are said do not affect me. I come here to do it in the best possible way.”

Michael Masi warned in writing that the Sporting Code includes penalties for unsportsmanlike driving, something that seemed aimed at Verstappen and to some degree at Hamilton, who also if Max leaves and he makes a point he would be champion.

“I know what the sports code has, we don’t need to be reminded of it every weekend.”

Regarding his state of mind, he said he was enjoying the moment, since last year they did not expect to be in the last race of the year contesting the title.

“That there are tensions does not take away so that I have fun, of course I have fun,” he added, “I face this weekend like any racing weekend, wanting to do my best and win.”