“There was more than a simple chance”: Petro questions the deaths of “El Paisa” and “Romaña”

The senator maintained that, despite the operations of the Colombian authorities, it is “paradoxical” that now both guerrilla leaders have fallen “so easily by the forces, apparently of the neighboring state.” Photo: Mauricio Alvarado Lozada

Days after the death of Henry Castellanos Garzón, aka Romagna -One of the main leaders of the dissent of the Second Marquetalia, commanded by Ivan Marquez-, as well as Hernán Darío Velázquez, alias The Paisa, the senator and presidential candidate Gustavo Petro questioned those casualties and warned that behind “there was more than a simple chance”.

Admitting that he does not have more information, but raising the doubts around their deaths, Petro questioned intelligence information and Venezuelan authorities that account for their falls in that territory.

“I do not have more information, but it is still paradoxical that these people, who resisted in Colombia for years a very experienced Army like the Colombian, now die in the hands of the Venezuelan Army, who has no experience. Either it became very effective, or something else is happening, we just don’t know it, “Petro explained in the middle of an event with the also pre-candidate Francia Márquez.

The congressman even said not believing that these deaths “come from the Colombian State” And, although he maintained that he had no evidence, he doubted that they are covert operations by the Colombian Army, “because it involves intelligence work. That is not random, because yes, but it is a work of times, which implies permanence in the territory, which an operation on deck cannot guarantee ”.

According to Petro, “it is a paradox” that for decades Romaña and El Paisa, who were persecuted in Colombia, were not killed, “and now they have been so easily done by the forces, apparently of the neighboring state. It is paradoxical and strange. It requires a high military capacity, which the Colombian Army did not have at the time, but which Much less does the Venezuelan, in my opinion. I can be wrong, but I think there was more than just chance ”.

Intelligence information indicates that disputes between dissidents ended in the death of Romaña and El Paisa, last weekend in the state of Apure, in Venezuela. Two years ago declined to be part of the peace process and appeared, in a historic video, as heads of the Second Marquetalia next to Ivan Marquez. Both were among the bloodiest guerrillas of the Farc, owners of criminal passages such as the miraculous fishing or the attack on the Club El Nogal in Bogotá.

Given this intelligence information, on Tuesday the president spoke Ivan duque, who argued that it is “Good news” and warned that ” bandits have no burrow ”. According to the president, it is not only one of the “Symbols of terrorism or drug trafficking”, but figures like Romagna embody those who have loved make a “rabbit to peace and try to flagellate the country again.”

“I am going to say the following: that those symbols of terrorism, evil, drug trafficking, of the recruitment of minors, of the planting of antipersonnel mines and (which are the) incarnation of making a rabbit to peace, and (which they also intend) again flagellate the country it is good news. This shows that bandits have no burrow “declared the head of state.

To its turn, Emilio Archila Peñalosa, counselor for stabilization and reintegration, argued that both Romagna What The Paisa They are two people who they continued to approach crime and commit atrocities against citizenship. Along these lines, he highlighted the commitment of almost 13,000 veterans that “they have had faith in the process, in the protection of the State and the assurance that the implementation will lead them to their good future.”

“Colombia and Colombians are absolutely tired of all forms of violence. If the deaths of Romagna Y The Paisa It will be the verification that it was the fate that corresponded to them ”, Archila indicated.