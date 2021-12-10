These are the companies that will not pay Christmas Bonus

The secretary of Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH), Carlos Rivera Santiago, reported Thursday night that to date 325 employers will not pay the Christmas bonus due to the exoneration of their agency.

These are the companies that will not pay the Christmas Bonus

“However, it is anticipated that in the coming days the agency could continue to receive requests for exoneration due to the delay in processing correspondence by the United States Postal Service,” Rivera Santiago said in written statements.

Meanwhile, 27 companies received authorization for a partial exemption in the payment of the bond, so that it does not exceed 15 percent of their net profits during the months of October and September 2021.

As of November 30, the deadline for employers to file the exemption request in person or by mail, the agency received a total of 364 requests, of which twelve were denied.

By 2020, the DTRH received a total of 705 requests not to pay the bond, of which 602 were fully approved; 62 companies obtained a 15 percent exemption, while some 41 applications were rejected.

As a requirement to obtain the exemption, each employer had to present the balance sheet, as well as the profit and loss statement compiled, revised or audited, signed and sealed in original by a certified public accountant. In addition, he was obliged to detail the reasons for requesting an exemption.

Rivera Santiago recalled that that employer who has not requested and received an exemption from the DTRH is obliged to pay the entire bonus that corresponds to their workers on or before next December 15, 2021, as established under Law Number 148 of 30 June 1969, as amended, known as the Private Company Bond Law.

