They call to declare Donald Trump in civil investigation for fraud

(CNN) – The New York attorney general is seeking to have former President Donald Trump removed as part of a civil fraud investigation at the Trump Organization, according to a source familiar with the matter.



Letitia James, the New York attorney general, requested that Trump appear to testify before January 7, according to The Washington Post, which first reported on the request.

The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating whether the Trump Organization manipulated the value of their properties. They are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office on a parallel criminal investigation into the Trump Organization. The two investigations are independent, but some attorneys in James’ office have been appointed to work on the criminal investigation, which is ongoing.

The statement requested by James “is not part of the criminal investigation,” said Danny Frost, a spokesman for Cy Vance the Manhattan district attorney.

A spokesman for the Trump Organization said in a statement: “This is another political witch hunt.”

“New York is being invaded by violence, children are being shot in Times Square, arsonists are setting fire to Christmas decorations and homelessness is through the roof, yet the sole focus of the New York Attorney General’s Office is investigating Trump, all for his own political ambitions as he tries to run for governor. This political persecution is illegal, unethical and is a parody of our great state and legal system, “the spokesman said.

A spokesman for James’ office declined to comment.

James, who said in October that she would run for governor of New York before suspending her campaign on Thursday, could file a civil lawsuit against Trump or the Trump Organization if he finds civil wrongdoing.

Trump plans to fight the prosecutor’s request

Former President Donald Trump plans to fight the subpoena from the New York attorney general, who has launched a civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization.

Ronald Fischetti, an attorney representing Trump in the New York investigations, said the former president’s legal team will file a motion to vacate the subpoena for his testimony before the testimony scheduled for Jan.7.

Trump could refuse to answer questions in a criminal investigation, claiming his right not to incriminate himself under the Fifth Amendment. In a civil investigation, if you refuse to answer the questions, the judge or jury could make a negative adverse inference in weighing your responsibility.