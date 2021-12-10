They capture violent attack by the New Generation Jalisco Cartel with drones loaded with explosives – Prensa Libre

A camera captured the moment when a cell of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) carried some unpublished Armed attacks with explosives-laden drones in Mexico.
The criminal offensive, which was perpetrated this Wednesday morning, was directed against inhabitants of Villa Victoria, in the municipal seat of Chinicuila, Michoacan.
According to the newspaper The universal, the National Guard repelled the violent attacks.
“Several families survived the CJNG attacks, that they have already completed 24 hours in that area of Michoacán, adjacent to Colima, ”the morning reported.
According to the publication, several radios of the attackers were seized and in them the orders of the high criminal commanders are heard to carry out the attack.
The attacks had started since Tuesday on the outskirts of the town, but this Wednesday they were extended to the municipal seat.
Although the loss of life of the residents is not lamented, their houses were damaged. Some related who took refuge in the bathrooms and others fled risking their lives at the time of the attack.
“Explosive charges they left considerable material damage to the houses ”, He says The universal.
The National Guard, which responded to the confrontation for about two hours, reinforced the area for prevention with more elements.
Members of the #CJNG were caught attacking inhabitants with drones with explosives and @GN_MEXICO_ in #Michoacan 🚨#Security pic.twitter.com/dRzqkd6Q6Y
– Tribuna Sonora (@TribunaSonora) December 8, 2021
Mexique: The CJNG will be in front of Villa Victoria, Chinicuila Michoacán, with agents of the police communautaire «présumés» who will be from unis cartels, it is question of jusqu’à 4 drones chargés d’explosifs that auraient été lancés sur les positions of the communauté. pic.twitter.com/oemmx0PEjy
– Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) December 8, 2021