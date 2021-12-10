They distribute medicine to the sailors – Lights of the Century

The federal government reported on the participation also of seafarers who have already been in charge of delivering vaccines against Covid.

MEXICO CITY.- To expedite the distribution of medicines in the country, soldiers and sailors began the distribution by land and air of 54.2 million drugs and healing materials to the IMSS and Insabi warehouses of the 32 states.

Although the federal government has contracted nine companies assigned to distribution logistics, the Armed Forces were commissioned with four distribution operations that began on November 16 and end on December 14, according to official data.

At the same time, four distributors report almost 12.9 million pieces in transit, the majority, 10.9 million, are transferred by the Vantage company; 1.4 million, Medica Farma Acar; Cimsa, 438 thousand 945 pieces; and the parastatal Birmex, another 142 thousand.

A week ago, Juan Antonio Ferrer, director of Insabi, pointed out that if it were the case that one of the distributors was not doing this task well, it would be replaced.

“What the president has asked is that the medicines reach the patient,” he said then.

To expedite the distribution of medicines, the federal government on November 30 commissioned General Pedro Lohman to direct Birmex, in charge of coordinating the distribution; Later, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, reported that Mexican Food Security (Segalmex) will be integrated into that task.

According to the distribution assigned to the Armed Forces, between November 16 and December 2, 3,869 tons of drugs and supplies were transferred to 30 states.

In that first operation, 215 trailers were used, as well as trucks and “rabones”, in addition to 9 helicopters.

The second delivery was carried out from December 6 to 9, 289 tons of health material were taken to two states in 21 tractors.

Two operations are underway, one began on December 5 and ends on December 14, and medicines will be shipped in 82 tractors.

From December 7 to 13, 492.8 tons of drugs for 166 medical units will be shipped to four states.

By 2021, UNOPS purchased 330 million pieces of medicines and healing materials and had delivered 270 million as of a week ago with 60 million remaining to be supplied that must be distributed before the end of the year.

According to the 2021 procurement summary, of the drugs purchased by both UNOPS and Insabi, 439 million pieces had been distributed as of December 6.

Before distribution companies bought and distributed inputs through some 60 companies, now UNOPS and Insabi were in charge of the acquisition and the distribution was assigned to four companies that were expanded to nine.

