They may ban bitcoin as drugs, but people will continue to use it: Juan en Cripto

A paradigm that has no turning back. That is the perception of Juan Pablo Mejía, alias Juan en Cripto, about bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency on the market that, for him, is already more than a technology.

His words were spoken during an exclusive interview with CriptoNoticias in the context of the LaBitConf event, in El Salvador, where we said present.

From their point of view, although they may try to ban bitcoin, it would be the same as with drugs or pornography: “people will continue to consume it.” “I am not judging whether it is good or bad, I am just saying that it is a reality,” said Mejía.

In his opinion, Bitcoin represents, in itself, a revolution, despite the fact that there are countries, like China, that have tried to limit it “because they have different interests.” However, he took the opportunity to cheer other nations, such as the United States, Switzerland or El Salvador, where BTC is accepted.

In fact, and as we recorded it in an interview with the advisor on technological matters for El Salvador, Mónica Taher, the Bitcoin effect is so important that, if it worked in that country, “it will work all over the world”, as expressed the government official herself.

Mejía points out that BTC started as a connected computer technology but that, today, is more than that. “What interests me the most is the transformative potential it has, which will allow us to organize ourselves in a different way as a society,” he pointed out.

Explain that Bitcoin, per se, has created a whole decentralized autonomous organization with various actors such as miners, exchanges, operators and users, “who interact without the need for an organization or someone to control it.”

For him, the arrival of Taproot, the recently installed update of the Bitcoin network, will bring “many possibilities” for the BTC environment. The possibility of creating a multi-signature wallet, a platform that has adequate conditions to store bitcoins and that are managed by a specific group.

“It is a way of organizing ourselves, which can initially be seen as a community around some resources, which in the end can represent other things. In BTC you can create tokens and other things that we are beginning to explore. I believe that Taproot gives that possibility, thanks to Bitcoin, “he said.

Juan in Cripto spoke exclusively with CriptoNoticias. Source: Screenshot.

Revolution with B

Mejía is also part of the documentary project “Revolution with B”, which he directs. With production aims to show the market leading cryptocurrency from its humanistic side.

“It is a first documentary of cinematographic quality in Spanish to show people, not necessarily bitcoiners, that Bitcoin, beyond a cryptocurrency or a technology, is a revolution.” Juan Pablo Mejía, youtuber, educator and disseminator bitcoiner.

The audiovisual production, as revealed, will be done through the personal stories of those who use BTC in their day to day, like to exchange, send remittances or even mine.

“There are many people who are involved with Bitcoin and we want to tell their stories, and tell that we are people, not robots, we are humans with fears, motivations,” he said.

The documentary, which is expected to be released next year, intends that all of us who are faithful to Satoshi Nakamoto’s philosophy “let us be part of this production.” “We want to unify positions,” said Mejía.

The complete interview with Juan in Crypto It can also be seen on the CriptoNoticias YouTube channel.