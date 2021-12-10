They pay $ 100 to exercise under the influence of cannabis

Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder pay $ 100 to exercise under the influence of cannabis in order to carry out a singular study. The The hypothesis is that marijuana users tend to exercise more than non-users.

“We want to understand how different levels of cannabinoids such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) can affect factors associated with regular exercise, such as enjoyment, motivation and pain,” the study announcement reads.

And is that Cannabis use coupled with exercise is a growing practice in the United States. Last April, other research published in Preventive Medicine found that cannabis users tend to be more active than non-users. Boulder experts now seek to study this phenomenon that is expressed in the so-called “stonercisers”, which are small fitness classes where marijuana is also consumed under the presumption that it can boost training.

Those who want to be part of the study and earn up to $ 100 will have to participate in three training sets on a treadmill, two of them completely sober and one under the influence of cannabis. They will also have to undergo blood tests and answer different questionnaires. During their first visit to the lab they will complete a short run and, in two other sessions, they will run for 30 minutes.

Those interested should exercise regularly while high on marijuana, be familiar with the practice, and must be men between 21 and 40 years of age, and women between 21 and 50 years of age. They must also live in the Boulder area of ​​Colorado and call the lab or send an email. Full details are on this website.

The Experts suggest that cannabis has a relaxing effect on the brain, so exercising can be less stressful. In addition, it stimulates the brain receptors that synthesize dopamine, a neurotransmitter recognized for causing pleasant sensations and tranquility, but which also plays an important role as a driver of our competitiveness and motivator to achieve our goals.

