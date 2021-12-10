They reconcile? Verónica Castro shares a PHOTO with her son Cristian Castro; so they celebrated

Actress Verónica Castro celebrated in her social networks that her son Cristran Crastro He turned 47 years old, with a tender message: “I share my selfie to congratulate my Cris. May God bless you, love, “wrote the singer also and touched all her followers, because there would be a reconciliation between mother and son.

And it is that in recent months it was said that ‘La Vero’ was furious with ‘El Gallito feliz’ because he did not approve of his relationship with an Argentine woman whose only name is known as “Maite”, even he would have blocked his mother after a heated argument over the phone.

Apparently they fixed their differences

The same image, in which Verónica is seen with her gray hair and Cristian Castro with his classic blonde tint, was published by Verónica on her Instagram account. Their relationship seems to have been fixed shortly after they argued., as the former presenter constantly uploads photos with her beloved son.

Some days ago Cristian also became a trend in social networks, It was learned that he was at a concert by the South Korean band BTS and he also boasted on his social networks that he is a very fan. Castro attended SoFi Stadium in California to witness today’s hottest K-pop group.

But that’s not all, because the singer also made headlines a few months ago after he received a special invitation to sing at a special event at the Vatican. The Mexican was in charge of interpreting two musicalized poems of Pope Francis. This event was orchestrated by the Argentine writer and businessman Alejandro Roemmers, who selected Cristian Castro because he likes his voice.

“It has beautiful phrases that I think will move many people and everything in relation to the Virgin, God, Jesus Christ, the saints and I love being able to sing religiously. My mother is going to love it, my grandmother too, many people who are liking that genre and I like to have this praise, “Castro previously commented on his important performance that took place in September of this year.

KEEP READING…

When Adolfo Ángel from “Los Temerarios” confessed his love LIVE to Verónica Castro | VIDEO

msb