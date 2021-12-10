They remember that the food consumed and the way it is cooked influence the well-being of the body

The specialist in orthomolecular medicine, Mariela Alvarenga, visited the C6Digital studies and remarked that “one wonders why he is sick or tired and many times this is due to what we eat and the lifestyle we lead, unknowingly consuming heavy metals , pesticides and pesticides ”.

The professional added that “people do not take into account how we cook, what we eat, we have to alert so that they are informed. I’ve been reading about this since 2017, that’s why I changed my lifestyle, everything has to do with everything ”.

He insisted that many people do not know where the vegetables come from, asserted that the crops are genetically manipulated so that they last longer and do not deteriorate.

“People have glycosophate in their body, a lot comes from packages such as cereals and corn. The morning air is cleaner and it shows, you have to wake up your conscience. Hair loss, premature aging, is due to that, the way we are living. One must know how the organs and joints are, “he stressed.

In that sense, he stated that “we consume too much food with a large amount of pesticides. It is necessary to peel the vegetables, because the skins are full of pesticides. Even the functioning of our DNA is altered ”.