This is how Rosalía reacted after receiving a fine in Miami

The obsession to take the perfect picture for Instagram It has led some influencers to commit true recklessness and even to break the law.

In the case of the singer Rosalía, she is not willing to put her physical integrity at risk, but she has committed an administrative offense in his effort to pose with graffiti promoting his long-awaited new album.

The famous artist approached with her unmistakable car – a Ford F-150 Raptor van with pink seats – to a street of Miami where there was a painting with the logo of the Motomami company that she founded with her mother in 2019 and that has also inspired the title of her album, whose release date is scheduled for next year.