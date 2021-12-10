This is how the new “disappear mode” of the app works

One of the most important and outstanding features of WhatsApp is that it constantly keeps updating and adding new and better functions to make life easier for its users.

The most recent update that was brought to the interface by the developers is called “Disappear mode”, which will allow us to automatically delete chats from our app.

In this way, people with an account will be able to activate the “disappear mode” whenever they want and make them posts that they receive disappear by default and forever according to the time set by the user.

Regarding the latter, WhatsApp launched the function only with the option that the messages disappear after seven days of being received. However, in the future this feature is expected to be enabled for 24 hours and up to 90 days.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, although the new function is still under development, when activated it will not eliminate the chats previous ones, and it will only take care of automatically deleting the new chats that are opened.

Thus, when starting a new individual chat in WhatsApp, a notification will appear that will warn us that the disappearing messages function is activated by default.

How to activate the disappear mode in WhatsApp?

To activate the messages that disappear by default for all new individual chats in WhatsApp, all you have to do is the following:

Regardless of what type of operating system you have, you must open the “Settings” menu to later select the “Account” option and then the “Privacy“.

In that new window you will see the option “Default message timer” where you must choose the time for which you want to automatically delete the messages.