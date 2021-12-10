This is how we tell you the preliminary of Miss Universe and the participation of Allison Wasser

This Friday the preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2021 takes place in Eliat, Israel. The candidates will parade in swimsuits, national and evening dress. The final of the contest takes place this Sunday, December 12 at 6:00 pm Nicaragua time.

Allison Wassmer, Miss Nicaragua 2021, competes with the costume Pre-Columbian ceramics pride of our national identity by the designer Carlos Nicaragua.

Here we tell you the minute by minute of the preliminary and Wassmer’s participation.

National costume. Miss Nicaragua looked confident with the suit made by Carlos Nicaragua, which according to the designer was remade to achieve greater comfort for its wearer, as well as improving details so that the suit looked impeccable from all sides.

The costume is a tribute to the ceramicist Gregorio Bracamontes, originally from San Juan de Oriente. In it they wanted to highlight the pre-Columbian ceramic crafts.

Evening dress. Allison Wassmer paraded in evening dress, while highlighting her venture with Cerealísimo, the queen’s business where she offers breakfast with cereals.

Swimwear. Allison Wassmer was part of the fourth group of participants to parade in a bathing suit. She wore a white two-piece bathing suit. Wassmer said that he is a very communicative person, that he is learning sign language and that he likes to practice belly dance.

Opening. Alisson Wassmer makes his Official presentation in the preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2021 with the costume of the opening. Wassmer looked very confident.

The competition starts. The preliminary of Miss Universe begins. In the image Allison Wassmer, representative of Nicaragua together with the candidates from Nigeria and the Netherlands.

THE PRESS / Courtesy Denis Dávila

Interview with the jury. These were some of the reactions after the interview that Allison Wasser did with the jury on December 8.