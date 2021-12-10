This is the impressive penthouse that Hamilton sells in New York for 37 million

The whole world looks at Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which Max verstappen and Lewis hamilton they will fight the final battle for the title. They arrive tied for points and the tension is maximum between them. A Hamilton that is also in the news for issues that have nothing to do with the circuits, such as his alliance with Brad Pitt to make a movie or the fact that he has put his impressive New York penthouse up for sale.

A spectacular three-story house that the English pilot has put on the market for a whopping 37 million euros. The penthouse is located in the Tribeca area, specifically in a building where personalities such as Justin Timberlake, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebel Wilson, and has incredible views of New York City.

A dream penthouse

But the thing does not stop there. It has many other details and luxuries such as the glass-walled terrace, its five spectacular bedrooms, six bathrooms or two vanities. In addition, the attic has a indoor pool, library with fireplace, magnificent kitchen, elevator private and a genuine spiral staircase to go up and down the three floors, an impressive gym with state-of-the-art equipment …

In any case, his love affair with New York is not going to be broken by this sale, as he has another large property in the Big Apple. And the thing does not stop there, because the real estate empire of the British pilot goes further. In London he owns a spectacular mansion of six rooms, four bathrooms, entertainment rooms … That house cost Hamilton a little more than 15 million euros, an independent villa that opens onto a magnificent garden with a summer house. He also owns an exotic three-bedroom apartment in a six-story building in the town of Luins, Nyon, with an amazing view of Lake Geneva. And like many Formula 1 drivers, Hamilton also has a home in Monaco, although not much is known about this house.