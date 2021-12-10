This is what the Valladolid press says about the accident caused by Gonzalo Plata | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

Those responsible for Real Valladolid were gathered at the sports facilities to analyze the consequences “of the serious behavior of Plata.”

Gonzalo Plata was unharmed from the accident that caused the early morning of this Wednesday driving a white Mercedes car of his property in the center of Valladolid, but leaves two injured after crashing into a taxi. The Ecuadorian soccer player doubled the allowed alcohol rate according to a breathalyzer test carried out by the local police. The main newspapers of that city collect the facts, among these The North of Castile, which has revealed that the winger went more later to the club’s sports facilities, but did not finally train with the rest of his teammates, he only worked in the gym.

“The training session was marked by the absence of Gonzalo Plata in the collective work on the pitch and by the presence of several directors of the club in the Annex Fields. Those responsible were gathered to analyze the consequences of Plata’s serious behavior.

Joining the training ground were Matthieu Fenaert, CEO; David Espinar, head of the Presidential Cabinet; Fran Sánchez, sports director; Paulo André Benini, director of the Sports Strategy Area; and Jorge Santiago, director of the Operations Area.

The club confirmed that there will be an exemplary internal sanction for the footballer, beyond the criminal consequences that may arise from his behavior and what the investigation dictates, “he says. The North of Castile in its digital version.

Other media in that Spanish city, such as Valladolid newspaper The world or Grandstand, they narrate that the attacker of the Ecuadorian team tested positive for alcohol consumption after being involved in the accident registered this morning at the intersection of López Gómez and Fray Luis de León streets, in the center of the Valladolid capital and in which They saw the Mercedes that the soccer player was driving and a taxi involved, causing two people to be injured and had to be transferred to the Valladolid University Clinical Hospital.

Plata, 21, is one of the Real Valladolid figures this season in the SmartBank League, in which he has scored four goals. He arrived on loan from Sporting de Portugal, where coach Rubén Amorín had punished him at the end of 2020 by sending him to the reserve team.

Grandstand, from Castilla y León, points out that Plata “is being investigated” for a crime against road safety after colliding with another tourism, around 06:45. The Municipal Police officers carried out a breathalyzer test and gave more than 0.60 ″.

The people who were injured in the taxi are a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. Plata was driving a white Mercedes he owned, according to preliminary reports.

Relates Grandstand that the Emergency Center 1-1-2 Castilla y León and the Local Police of Valladolid reported that the accident occurred “when a vehicle and a taxi collided violently, to the point that the taxi was overturned laterally after hitting a corner store. The crash also caused a traffic light to fall on the road ”.

The reaction in the social networks of Real Valladolid fans has not been long in coming, asking the pucela club to have an exemplary financial sanction for the player and that he even be temporarily removed from the team, he collects Valladolid newspaper The world.

The same medium speaks that it is not the first episode that a Valladolid player stars in this league season. “The sinister of Gonzalo Plata, with a positive alcohol test, arrives a month after the altercation between Kike Pérez and Cristo in a cocktail bar in the city center ”. “Both players began to argue loudly inside a room located in Isabel la Católica. However, this performance, as there was no alcohol involved, did not lead to penalties from the club ”.

Plata’s companion, Independiente del Valle player Vicente Jaime, who was testing himself at CD Numancia, was also unharmed.

Vicente Jaime, according to information that is developed from Soria José Carlos San José, is on trial in the Soria team, which is active in the Second RFEF. In this regard, CD Numancia issued a statement in which it denied that Plata’s companion was a player for the Soria club, since when he was on trial he had no connection with the entity.

The North of Castile ensures that the Ecuadorian player will appear on Thursday, at 1:00 p.m., at a press conference to give explanations of what happened. (D)