This monster offers maximum power with 110 euros discount

This smartphone is one of the smoothest and fastest options on the market.

Thanks to one of the Amazon offers you have the possibility to buy the OnePlus 9 with 110 euros discount. We talk about its global version, which comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

You take a very good 120Hz panel, one of the processors of the moment, 3 rear cameras Y one of the fastest experiences on the market. This is everything you need to know about the OnePlus 9.

Everything you win with the OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 arrives with a screen 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is a spectacular panel in which you will only find a small interruption, the hole that houses its front camera. If you are looking for fluidity, its very high refresh rate is just what you need.

Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the most powerful that the American company has manufactured. You will find it together with versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM memory. It is the same processor that gives life to its older brother, the OnePlus 9 Pro. You will be able to demand the maximum from him, will move everything with ease and speed.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55 “Full HD + 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W

Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC, 5G

This OnePlus 9 has 3 cameras on its back: we run into a main sensor 48 megapixels, a wide angle 50 megapixels with 116º of vision and a macro sensor. On the other hand, in the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera. The Chinese firm has raised the bar with its cameras, it is capable of taking very good photographs.

The OnePlus terminal also has a 4,500 mAh battery and a powerful 65W fast charge. Its technology is one of the fastest we have tested, you will never leave home without a battery. The OnePlus 9 also comes with stereo speakers and NFC, which you can use to pay without removing your wallet with applications like Google Pay.

You take home a beast capable of offering one of the best experiences in the Android world. In addition, you save a not inconsiderable 110 euros and you can receive it at home quickly and completely free of charge. It is a very interesting option to consider.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

