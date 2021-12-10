This will be the service stations for electric cars

The final project of the Sortimo Innovation Park will have three modules with capacity for 4,000 cars per day

As has been mentioned many times, one of the biggest problems facing electric mobility is charging points. It is true that the defenders of this technology assure that it should not be a problem, at least for urban use, because the number of average daily kilometers of use of a car is below the normal autonomy of these vehicles. So, with the energy reaching for go from home to work or take the children to their school or sports activities and return, the problem is solved with the load provided by the home network.

Currently, when entering, there are chargers outside for normal cargo, and under roof are the fast chargers

Anyway, If the idea is that this is the mobility of the future, the issue of infrastructure attached to plug-in cars, it is necessary that it be resolved yes or yes. For that, they have begun to mount parking lots with chargers, or normal charging and fast charging beaches, which allow to supply energy to several users at the same time, but there is still an additional problem: that of waiting dead time, because electric cars take much longer than it takes to load the gas tank today.

As in current service stations, the user can choose the charging cost they want according to time and budget

In Germany, between the cities of Munich and Stuttgart, on the highway A8, a company called Sortimo has built the first mega charging station. Is named Sortimo Innovationspark Zusmarshausen (SIZ), and today you can load up to 2,000 cars per day through its 72 outlets of all the capacities or powers that are in the market. But since what is intended is to give a integral solution to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, this station has a large area of ​​solar panels to generate electricity in a sustainable way and at the same time it is connected to the normal electrical network with forwarding effect.

The main loaders are indoors. Tesla’s are out in the open

This means that it can take power from the grid if you need it to power the cars that are charging, or you can inject supply to the grid in case you have enough power not used by consumers . The project is designed so that most of the time, the station does not have to request electricity but rather be self-sufficient.

The station it was partially opened two months ago but the final project consists of three modules, currently only the main one operates, and that the 72 chargers become 120 from 60 kW maximum and others 24 are fast charging, up to 350 kW. With this, the daily load capacity will be close to 4,000 cars.

Almost like gas pumps, the electricity comes from the roof.

For the moment, normal charging stations are out in the open, as well as Tesla super chargers, until all the warehouses are finished, so that at the end of the works next year, all the plugs will be inside the large ceilings that the complex will have.

The other great solution offered by the Sortimo Innovationspark Zusmarshausen, is that in its facilities there will not only be spaces for recreation while waiting, but there will also be Work spaces with stations to connect computers, meeting offices and even conference rooms for events or conferences. The idea is that the place can be used as a place for entertainment or work, according to the needs of the users.

KEEP READING

Virtual cars or how to conquer the consumer of the future

France begins enabling autonomous vehicles in controlled areas

Cyberquad for children, the Christmas gift that is all the rage in the US