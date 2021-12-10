Tigres admits interest in Sebastián Córdova and denies bad relationship with Carlos Salcedo | Sports Liga MX

“These types of players will always be of interest, not only Tigres, from various teams because he is a national team player, also Miguel Herrera had him, he directed him for a long time and of course, both he and many others will always be on the radar not only from Tigres because he is a very interesting player and that is up to now, we do not have specific, specific cases, as soon as they exist we will let you know ”, he commented at a press conference.
Culebro announced that Francisco Meza It will be one of the casualties of Tigres even though there is still no transferable list; the Colombian defender terminated the contract and does not wish to continue. The manager also mentioned that there are talks for the renewal of Jesus Dueñas.
DENIES BAD RELATIONSHIP WITH CARLOS SALCEDO: “IT’S NOT GOING THROUGH THERE”
Regarding the situation of the Mexican defender, who asked to leave Tigres, Culebro ruled out that there is a bad relationship with him on the part of the directive or the ‘Louse’ Herrera and pointed out that the talks continue to define the future of the soccer player respecting and taking into account “their points of view and interests.”
“I think it does not go there (bad relationship), if you look at the environment and teamwork in the last games you saw the union and it also spread to the tribune, you saw a united group, a group working together for the same goal. And in the particular case of Carlos, it is a conversation that we will have to have with him, always looking for the best for the institution and for the player, communication is open and we will continue talking with him, “he said.
