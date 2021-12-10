Time and where to watch the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura tournament

2021-12-09

El León, founded in 1943, is the fifth most successful team in Mexican football and is going for its ninth league championship. The Atlas, in existence since 1916, has only one championship and has waited for the second for the past 70 years.

The two finalist teams were those that finished the regular phase in positions two and three of the classification: Atlas was second and León third, both with 29 points, but with a better goal difference for the ‘Foxes’: 11 against 6 of ‘La Fiera’.

The ‘Panzas Verdes’ del León and the ‘Zorros’ del Atlas, two of the clubs with the longest tradition in Mexican soccer, will meet on Thursday in the first leg of the final of the Apertura-2021 tournament that will close with the back on Sunday.

-Holan for his second title-

Ariel Holan came to the technical direction of León in May 2021 wrapped in skepticism for not having been a soccer player and for the antecedent of having been a field hockey coach in Argentina, before training in first division soccer for the first time. in 2015.

The distrust grew even more on the day of his debut in the Mexican league when he suffered a 4-0 defeat by defeat against Pachuca.

But Holan soon raised ‘La Fiera’ with offensive football and in September made her champion of the Leagues Cup, a tournament played by Liga MX and MLS clubs.

El León reached the league straight and in the first two heats had to come from behind to win the second leg and advance, over Puebla in the quarterfinals and against Tigres in the semifinals.

“The semester has been very difficult, even so we got the first international title in the club’s history and we have reached this final, which is a very big prize, but we still haven’t won anything,” said Holan.

-Cocca against the curse-

With 13 years of experience as technical director, Diego Cocca assumed command of the Atlas in the Apertura 2020 tournament to resume the relationship he had with the red-black club when he was his player between 1999 and 2001.

Unlike other times in which the ‘Foxes’ have displayed a showy attacking football, with Cocca the priority has been the tactical order and thus they reached the final converted into the sensation team of the regular phase.

In the league, Atlas rushed through their two qualifying rounds thanks to the criterion of best position in the table after obtaining global scores of 1-1 against Monterrey in the quarterfinals and against Pumas in the semifinals.