Mhoni Seer: Today’s horoscope, December 9; get to work. | PHOTO :: UNSPLASH

According to Today’s horoscope December 9, from Mhoni Seer, dreams come true, but it is necessary to wish them with faith and put hands to work to make an effort and be able to make them come true. The stars support you with their energies, but we must take advantage of the opportunities that are offered to you every day, according to your Zodiac sign, and the fortune teller tells you how to do it.

Aries

The Today’s horoscope December 9 indicates that the waters are likely to have entered the ship, but that does not mean that it is time to declare the wreck and rush to the lifeboats. Quite the opposite: it is time to get down to work and to stay in our positions. You have to bail the waters, you have to row, together, until you reach a good port. If you feel that the end of this adventure has come, it is time to collect your gear and give thanks for the time and effort shared, suggests the astrologer. Mhoni Seer.

Your instincts haven’t lied to you before and they won’t this time. Have faith in your predictions, and find a new place where you can be of use. Inner strength is not given to us: we have it as part of our innate nature. It is up to us to cultivate it, nurture it and empower it, Aries. It is not easy, but your self-esteem plays a determining part in every aspect of your life, from the productive to the emotional. You have to have more faith in yourself.

Taurus

You have to give yourself a second chance. And a third. And all the necessary ones. Your love is firm, and so is your partner’s. It is a healthy exercise to imagine what it would be like to be without each other. The best way to value what we have is to do it when we have it, not once we have lost it. You do not want more money to be lost than you have already seen lost, but you cannot find the key to making that saving possible.

Today you are going to find that answer: you have to maintain greater control of small expenses and the whims that you grant yourself. That’s the big leak you’re about to stop. Never say a negative word to someone who does not deserve it, as you have. That’s something that doesn’t hurt that person as much as it does yourself, Taurus. It is better to keep silent and reproach yourself. Do not speak until you are sure that you speak fairly and with reason in hand.

Gemini

The Horoscope of Mhoni Seer ensures that you are an expert in certain aspects, and you like that your experience in those subjects is respected. You are picky in that regard, and that is why you do not accept the opinions of your partner when they want to say something about your expertise. You have to be more moderate, and learn to listen, because there is always something valuable in the look of the person you love. He offers more of what he can do to be more taken into account, Gemini.

You are someone who fulfills all your obligations in a timely manner, but you are very sparing when it comes to delivering. You do not establish links with your bosses and clients, and these are essential for your prestige to increase. No lying to yourself. Those sneaky meals, those drinks, those little excesses that you don’t let others know you are committing … Actually, it doesn’t matter if you hide them from others, because at the end of the day your body is aware of them. Be as honest as you can with yourself.

Cancer

Today is a good day to make a difference, Cancer. If your partner does not forgive you for those little flirtations (or what he thinks are flirtations) you can set an example by downplaying the ones he commits. If the reproaches disappear, your life will be simple, and love, of course, will appreciate it. Vertigo can occur when we are afraid to climb or fear to fall. Therefore it is a confusing sensation: it does not allow us to know where we really are.

The stars know that you are going to the top and that you should not fear this brief moment of imbalance. Continue with the same effort, and everything will find its center again. You don’t like being tried to guide you with sarcasm and allusions. You are another type of person: one who prefers to react to clear and transparent instructions. You have to express what you feel or this abuse will continue, essentially because that person does not realize what they are doing to you.

Leo

According to Horoscope today, you realize that things are not as you dreamed them, and that disappoints you a bit. Your expectations for this couple were high in terms of achievement and stability. But you overlook other things they have accomplished. All of this may not be like the ideal you had, but it’s perfect in other ways. No one can or should tell you how to do your job, especially if it is someone who does not have the same qualifications, says the fortune teller, Mhoni Seer.

No matter your level of responsibility: you are the one who knows what the machinery needs to function at 100%. Criticism is superfluous, Leo. Secrets are a heavy burden to carry. And this one weighs you more than anyone else has. Get rid of that burden: write it on a piece of paper, go to the forest or a garden, find a tree with a hole, and leave it there. Cover it with grass, twigs, or moss. Back home you will feel relieved.

Virgo

Each one must conserve spaces and people as their own. Although good intentions lead us to try to unite them, that does not always work. In the same way that you are different from your partner, so are those things and those people that you both treasure. And sometimes they can just be incompatible. Before that free place that you have heard offered, do not hesitate: go for it. Whether it is a new job, a promotion or any type of labor movement, it could be of great benefit to you.

Do not hesitate to apply, because the stars consider that this job is tailor-made for you, Virgo. You have taken some liberties with your diet. Or this is how you see it, but it is true that everything adds up, and in this case it is a large negative sum. You harm your body, slowly and invisibly, but effectively. Take good control of what you eat. Give your body what it really needs.

Libra

You ask for something that cannot be given. And, without going any further, you are not willing to give. A total transparency that is not healthy and will not do you any good. Instead, what you should give, for the good of the relationship, is to give your partner total trust, with no hidden agendas, for that is what she gives you. It is a good day to make and create the best curriculum. No, it is not that you are going to lose your job, but it is necessary that you know your benefits, virtues and abilities.

You are going to realize, with this exercise, something very important: you are being wasted where you are. This is a good day to tally up your progress in physical appearance. So to the scale and to check your levels of sugar, pressure and body fat. This count, you will see, will drive you to continue on the path set out. Do not give up your efforts, because you are achieving a complete change, Libra.

Scorpio

The Horoscope today It suggests that you do not doubt the word of your partner on this subject. She is completely sincere and tells you the truth. It makes no sense for you to question him, as if you expect him to fall into contradictions. Accept their version and turn the page. You have to trust his word more and be less intense with your jealousy. You are expected to keep your word and honor your debt. It will cost you some work to cover it, but you can do it, says the expert, Mhoni Seer.

Every day you delay doing it, on the other hand, damages your reputation and your chances of accessing more credits. Do not delay that payment any longer, because it is necessary for them to think about your future. Today you are going to face everyday situations that will raise your stress. Therefore, it is vital that you take steps to decrease tension. A very effective one is to use your breath as a relaxing tool. Under the pressure, stop, close your eyes, and inhale deeply, and exhale slowly. Do it until you calm down, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

It is a good day to clean up those huge files of photos and videos. You have to close the door to all those external influences, and you have to review folder by folder. The result that is obtained does not matter much. What counts is the immersion in that common past, in that life that they have built together. It is time to try Plan B. Do not cling to one way of doing things, no matter how well proven it may have been in other circumstances.

It is not a good idea to continue on the same path, as you will only find dead ends. You have the imagination it takes to create a new path, Sagittarius. Don’t let this opportunity to be a more complete and self-confident person slip through your fingers. Do a little ritual to take advantage of the favorable trends the Sun and the Moon give us: light a yellow candle that you put in a blue bowl. This will balance the opposing principles in your body.

Capricorn

According to Horoscope today, love needs allies, because it has powerful enemies: time, routine, misunderstandings … It is not a good idea to be hostile to your partner’s family, because there are some of the most valuable allies in your relationship . You don’t need to apologize for your behavior, but you do need to change. Lack of chemistry between people who work together can be a big problem. It is being so within your team, warns Mhoni Seer.

It is necessary to recognize that there are things that cannot be amended by more good will that is put into them. It is necessary to change some parts of that great machinery in your care. Don’t repeat old patterns if you don’t want old problems to surface, Capricorn. It is time to change, and to really do it, otherwise you will stumble over the same stone. What aspects of yourself should you modify, then? You are very aware of them, and they all have to do with your lifestyle.

Aquarium

Don’t question your partner’s love. There are problems and there are discussions, but you need to focus on what matters: love and only love. Everything that is anecdotal must be relegated. If you focus on affection, you will find that all the differences between you are unimportant. Avoid granting that loan to the person who is going to ask you for it today. It will be someone very close, and will have trouble giving it back to you.

It is better that he be angry now because you do not give it to him, than in time the friendship is destroyed for money. Don’t let that possible debt get in the way of your affection for each other. Life has its demands, but you must be careful, because it demands a lot and you cover little. Today it would be good for you to take a break from the daily hustle and bustle, turn off the phone and cut your connection with the world. It is a good day for you to repossess and recharge. Tomorrow will be another day, Aquarius.

Today I will achieve what I want so much in my life and I will completely fill my needs for Money, Health and Love. Today I invoke Archangel Michael to free me from ties and demons that surround me and I say at last I am Strong and nobody will defeat me

TODAY ABUNDANCE WILL COME INTO MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/Oa9lMCr1R0 – Mhoni Vidente (@mhonividente)

December 9, 2021





Pisces

Trust is something that is almost impossible to regain once it has been lost. Therefore, it is important that your partner does not lose his to you. You better stop those habits that make you look suspicious and guilty. No more secret calls, altered schedules, things you can’t explain … Nothing can be put off when it comes to making money. You are never sufficiently prepared, those resources will never come, the time will not come, Pisces

All that is with you now, as they are secondary factors when what really counts is your talent and your enthusiasm. The day is today. Take care of your posture. You are a person of action, who believes more in doing than in thinking, but in that race against time and obstacles, you are not taking the necessary precautions to take care of yourself. And it’s as simple as walking with your shoulders up and sitting up straight.