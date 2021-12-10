Truck crash kills at least 49 in Chiapas, Mexico

(CNN Spanish) – The collision of two trucks in Chiapas, Mexico, leaves at least 49 dead and 60 injured, a Red Cross spokeswoman told CNN. Civil Protection of Chiapas indicated through its Facebook page that the accident occurred at the height of the Belisario Domínguez and Ribera Cauharé bridge in Chiapa de Corzo.

Several rescue agencies have been activated, including air rescue by the Civil Protection Secretariat for the transfer of injured people.

Meanwhile, the governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón, offered his condolences and instructed that the wounded be treated. He said responsibilities will be determined.

Francisco Alvarado, Delegate of the Red Cross, told CNN that the National Institute of Migrants is assisting the migrants who were part of this accident. The Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard C .. “Serious accident in Chiapas with victims of nationals of other countries. My condolences to the victims and affected families. In communication with the State Government and Protection Civil. We make contact with the foreign ministries of the affected countries, “he said through your official Twitter account.

