Two dozen guns and hundreds of bullets were hidden in an apartment in Queens, New York.

The proliferation of weapons has become a challenge for the authorities in the United States.

More than two dozen firearms without serial numbers and virtually untraceable were found in an apartment in Queens (NYC).

Chaz McMillan (20) was arrested in the seizure of the 25 “ghost weapons” and now faces multiple charges. According to authorities, the young man printed plastic parts and then ordered metal components to build each of the 25 weapons found.

Investigators were conducting continuous surveillance of McMillan, who had been buying firearm parts online, authorities said. They executed a search warrant early Wednesday morning and found 19 semiautomatic pistols, five assault weapons and a semiautomatic shotgun.

Also recovered 31 large capacity magazines, 670 rounds of ammunition of various calibers and various components, parts and equipment related to firearms for the assembly and manufacture of “phantom” weapons.

The homemade arsenal is as authentic as any vintage of weapons that comes off an assembly line, and just as deadly. Officials say These weapons are even more threatening because they are not regulated and cannot be traced.

“This is an apartment building with people living right next door, right next door, just like you can build them in the basement of a house,” he told Daily news the Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “You have no idea where they are being built, and that’s what makes them even more dangerous.”

So far this year through December 3, New York police seized 225 “ghost” weapons, far exceeding the 145 for all of 2020, he noted. Pix11.

“Gun violence is increasing throughout our city. Guns and drugs go hand in hand and both lead to senseless deaths. Reducing the supply of illegal firearms on our streets is a top priority, ”Bridget G. Brennan, special narcotics attorney, commented last month.

“Our officers, men and women, work tirelessly to prevent illegal weapons from falling into the hands of criminals because each shooting frays the fabric of life in our city. (There are) too many illegal weapons already on our streets ”, highlighted in November the NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

During the first 10 months of 2021, the city added 1,324 shootings, a two-dozen increase compared to the same time last year and nearly double pre-pandemic levels. It has been suspected for years that many of the weapons involved are brought in from other states with less severe laws for the purchase than New York.

Last month, Yamil Torres Rincón, a 24-year-old Georgia resident, was arrested for allegedly selling 25 guns and cocaine to an undercover officer in New York. In October, Roberto Carmona, a man who worked as a janitor in Manhattan, was arrested because supposedly he also operated a secondary business with firearms from the buildings where he worked and lived, in an interstate traffic network.