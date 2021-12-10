Ulises Cardona, new Necaxa player | Transfers Liga MX 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.12.2021 17:59:03





Necaxa announced the hiring of Ulises Cardona as a new player for the Clausura 2022. The youth of Atlas arrives as final transfer after his passage with Tigres.

Cardona, 23, was loaned for a year with the feline squad for 2020 and for this 2021 with Mazatlán FC. Since he was little, he started playing soccer and was part of the basic forces of the Atlas team, the club where he made his debut in the Apertura 2017.

Who is Ulises Cardona?

With the red and black, Ulises played 55 games and had good performances, dazzling in projects for Minor National Teams with whom he played two tournaments Hopes of Toulon and a Pan American Games in Lima 2019.

After the announcement of his arrival in Aguascalientes, the youth is in the entity doing the preseason work after his presentation with the roster and the coaching staff of Pablo Guede.

The footballer is the fourth reinforcement of the Rayos after the announcement of Jorge Valdivia, who returns to the field after retiring and being part of the ESPN team in Chile after being left without a team last May, the return of Dieter Villalpando and the signing of Ángelo Araos.