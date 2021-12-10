United Arab Emirates, the first country in the world to officially have a 4 and a half day work week

The private sector will not have to follow this new government rule.

The UAE became the first country in the world to establish a four-and-a-half-day work week across all of its government entities as well as its central bank.

The authorities also announced that the weekend will be from Saturday to Sunday, and not from Friday to Saturday, as is currently the case in several Arab countries.

The changes, which will begin this coming January 1, are intended to make this Gulf country more attractive for foreign investment, given that it links its working days with those of many world markets.

The official news agency WAM indicated that this new working week aims to “Boost Productivity and Improve Work-Life Balance”.

