United States: Inflation in the United States reached 6.8% in November, the worst figure in almost 40 years | Economy

A week after the Federal Reserve stripped inflation from the qualifier as transitory, data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released this Friday confirm that inflation in the US has become persistent, at least in the short term. The prices of used cars, rents and rentals, the bill for furniture or food have continued to rise in November, reaching an increase of 6.8% year-on-year, significantly higher than the 6.2% registered in October and one tenth of a percentage point. above the forecast by Reuters and Bloomberg analysts (6.7%). The November CPI has thus once again broken negative records: it is the highest since 1982, when Republican Ronald Reagan was president. However, Wall Street opened today in the green, as the market expected worse data (above 7%).

Inflation has accelerated as the crisis in the supply chain and strong demand have fueled price increases. The overheating of the economy complicates the economic recovery plans of President Joe Biden, who plans to carry out his social spending program in Congress at Christmas, and puts added pressure on the Federal Reserve, which at next week’s meeting may Consider accelerating the reduction of bond purchases. Especially when the labor market again showed signs of strength: unemployment claims fell to levels never seen since 1969.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.5% in November, which is in line with the average forecast. In year-on-year terms, the so-called basic CPI reached 4.9% last month after rising 4.6% in October.

In the measurement by months, the increase in November was 0.8%, a slight improvement compared to the 0.9% observed in October. Although the year-on-year measure points to very high inflation, the month-over-month slowdown suggests that inflation could have peaked this fall, according to the portal’s analysis Business Insider. The White House has stressed that the assessment of economic activity in the weeks after the November data was collected “shows that the increase in prices and costs is slowing down, although not as fast as we would like”. The same reassuring argument the Biden Administration used in October.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released this Friday demonstrate the impact of the supply chain crisis on bills paid by businesses and consumers across the country. Port bottlenecks and shortages of goods eased somewhat in November, but continued to put significant strain on the recovery. The beginning of the spending of the Christmas season and Black Friday – the commercial day par excellence of the year – redoubled the intensity of the demand, against a still limited supply.

Another determining factor to explain the increase in prices is the energy crisis. November also saw a spike in gas prices in the US, before moderating in December. The national average reached $ 3.43 per gallon (3.7 liters) early last month, though it has since dropped slightly, to 3.35. A prolonged downtrend could drag headline inflation lower, pending confirmation of whether or not the omicron variant of covid-19 slows travel demand.

The release of 50 million barrels of oil from the US energy reserves, announced by President Biden, is precisely aimed at lowering the price of energy for the consumer, both for automotive and for domestic use.

Ana Otalvaro, portfolio manager at AXA IM, considers that “although inflation exceeded market expectations, the magnitude of the surprise was less than during the spring or after the summer. Economists expect it to moderate in the first quarter of 2022, but to remain at high levels throughout the year, justifying a normalization of monetary policy. The Fed’s main concern has been to avoid a monetary policy error if it cut asset purchases too quickly, and now it faces a situation where inflation is actually more persistent than expected. “

Regarding the markets’ reaction of relief, Silvia Dall’Angelo, from the fund manager Federated Hermes, interprets this behavior as “the fear that inflation could reach or exceed 7%, with round numbers that tend to generate psychologically higher thresholds. threatening ”. The economist also underlines the pressure on the Fed “to announce a faster rate of reduction [de compra de bonos] at next week’s meeting, unless there are some negative developments arising from the new omicron variant. “

As inflation jeopardizes Biden’s public spending plans and clouds the electoral hopes of Democrats in the 2022 mid-term elections, Friday’s data suggests that the party’s immediate and medium-term horizons are getting tougher. Red-hot inflation gives Republicans an argument to link the massive spending anticipated by the Biden Administration to rising prices. The White House, on the contrary, has indicated that it is precisely now when it is most necessary to invest in social spending. “The price challenge underscores the importance of Congress acting without delay to pass my plan Build Back Better, which reduces the amount that families pay for medical care, medicine or child care, “said Biden after the data was released.