Unstoppable, cost of medical care due to Covid-19 reaches 514 thousand pesos: AMIS

The average cost of medical care for Covid-19 in private hospitals maintains its upward trend. In the first days of December, it reached 514 thousand pesos, exceeding by 8 thousand pesos reported in mid-November the 506 thousand pesos for the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (TO MY).

In an environment of high prices in Mexico where the medical inflation fluctuates 17%, one of the factors that has made these services more expensive is the duration and severity of some cases of Covid-19, coupled with expensive inputs, which places it as one of the most expensive diseases in private healthcare.

“This disease is quite expensive in its care and if we go to 2020, there were many people who stopped being treated, either due to a hospital occupation or because of the fear of being infected by the Covid disease and want to or not had a deterioration the person in their health. So, any deteriorating situation plus medical inflation that we have experienced has obviously made medical care more expensive ”; explained AMIS Vice President Edgar Karam.

The manager explained that the medical inflation that the country is currently experiencing is one of the highest in recent years and that so far there is no estimate by insurers of how much it could reach in 2022, although it could normalize in the meantime there is a greater awareness of protection on the part of users.

“Next year should begin to normalize, that’s what we want. However, it also depends on us being more people who are aware of buying health insurance and many more health prevention insurance, because to the extent that we are more insured, this always helps to make them much more accessible “, he stressed.

In its latest report in 2021 on the impact of Covid-19 on the insurance industry in Mexico, AMIS reported a total of 44 thousand 785 cases in medical expenses, for a total of 23 thousand 23.7 million pesos of impact for the sector.

In life insurances, the agency reported 135,116 cases, with a cost for insurers of 31,108.5 million pesos.

Thus, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to consolidate as the most expensive catastrophic event in the country’s history for insurers. In the first days of December it already accumulates 2,524 million dollars; amount that does not imply a risk for the financial stability of the companies in the sector.

“The sector has sufficient capital to continue facing all these events. We have three times the minimum capital required by law. It is a solid company and we remain very committed to everything that it can continue to present ”, said the general director of AMIS, Norma Alicia Rosas.

