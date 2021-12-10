upgrade your old TV for only 20 euros

Google’s Chromecast falls to 20 euros in AliExpress Plaza, although there is a requirement to meet first …

The Chromecast it can become a very useful device for you if you have an old television at home. We all already like to watch Netflix, YouTube or HBO Max content in a big way, but not all televisions allow it. If yours is one of them, you just have to buy the Google Chromecast for 20 euros in AliExpress Plaza in order to solve it.

This device turns your television into a Smart TV, so you can watch series and movies from the most popular streaming platforms sending the content from your own mobile. The device is very comfortable and useful, but there is a requirement that you must meet before buying it in AliExpress Plaza: be a new user. If you are not, all you have to do is create a new account to get it for 20 euros (RRP: 39 euros).

Buy Google’s Chromecast for 20 euros at AliExpress Plaza

The Chromecast is a small device that is placed in the HDMI port from the TV. This is usually in the back, so it is completely hidden. After connecting and plugging it into the mains as well, it is time to configure it. This step is key, because you must connect it to the WiFi network and your smartphone, which will be in charge of sending you the content.

Having a Chromecast is opening a window to a new world of possibilities within your old television, since it allows you to send content from services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Twitch or YouTube. You can also play music from Spotify, view photos saved in Google Photos, and even play games like chess as a family.

To use it, you just have to open the series or video that you want to see on a platform, touch the icon to send content and select the Chromecast option. After, you can continue using your mobile without stopping playback.

Without a doubt, Google’s Chromecast is a great device for get the most out of your television, even if it is old. If you take advantage of the offer, remember to take a look at the 10 tricks for Chromecast that Google itself recommends.

