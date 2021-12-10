Uriel Antuna would not reach America but Chivas is still looking for a way out

“Anyone could go out”, he snapped without blinking Ricardo Peláez to refer to the current status of the Chivas looking to a new market of passes. The sports director said at a press conference that the rojiblancos will be renewed for the next Closing 2022 but that there will also be some casualties.

Among the players featured on this transfer list is Uriel antuna. The ‘Brujo’ has not lived up to the expectations that were generated since his arrival in Chivas, so the club wants to take advantage of its ‘good market’ and look for a way out that will make the investment that was made profitable at the time the ex LA Galaxy.

In the first place, Antuna would enter the exchange that was negotiated with the America and in which Sebastian Cordova would pass to the Flock, however, the one born in Gómez Palacio (1997) did not reach an agreement with the azulcremas and objected to having to move to the Mexican capital, so that the barter between both institutions would come to nothing .

However, despite this refusal by the player, Chivas continues to look for a way out and there would already be teams that would be interested in dealing with his signing. One of the ones that would be bidding the most would be Rayados from Monterrey, option that they see with good eyes from Akron for the economic power of those of the ‘North’.

However, from the rojiblancas offices they would propose another exchange in which César Montes or Erick Aguirre would be involved, players that interest Michel Leaño. And the other set of the MX League who would have asked about the ‘Brujo’ is UANL Tigers, who are devoted to the idea of ​​”Mexicanizing” their campus for the next semester.