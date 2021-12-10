US punishes 15 officials for acts of corruption

This Thursday during the Summit for Democracy called by President Biden, the US adopted a series of measures against 15 officials worldwide, and restricted entry to the North American country for them and their families. They also executed a series of sanctions against the entities and companies to which they are related. These sanctions were applied within the framework of the sanctions program Magnitsky Global and the powers to restrict visas under section 7031 of the Department of State, as explained by its secretary Anthony Blinken. Among the officials accused of corruption, five are from the Las Americas region. Among them are Carlos Julián Bermeo Casas, former prosecutor of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace in Colombia; Manuel Víctor Martínez Olivet, former director of the Santa Rosa Health Area in Guatemala; Néstor Moncada Lau, national security adviser to the Ortega y Murillo regime; Martha Carolina Recinos de Bernal, current Chief of Cabinet of El Salvador,

Crimes and sanctions

Among the crimes they are accused of are accepting bribes, obstruction of justice, misappropriation of public property, fraud related to public procurement, interference, abuse of power and authoritarianism. “The measures adopted by the Treasury Department today are complemented by the announcement by the US State Department of visa restrictions, directed against several corrupt officials and former officials, as well as their immediate family members, who do who are not eligible to enter the United States, “said Blinken in his speech during the Summit. The sanctioning measures against the aforementioned officials also occurred within the framework of the celebration of the International Day against Corruption, which was adopted by the United Nations since 2003. “The prohibitions include making any contribution or contribution of funds, goods or services by, for or for the benefit of any sanctioned person, or receiving any contribution or contribution of funds, goods or services from such person,” said Blinken.

Summit Inauguration

Biden’s Summit for Democracy began this Thursday, where leaders from 100 countries met virtually to announce reforms and initiatives on defending democracy against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and respecting human rights. During the welcoming remarks, President Biden reiterated his country’s commitment to combat corruption as a fundamental national security priority, a central theme of the aforementioned Summit. He also highlighted that democracy worldwide is at a turning point, presents continuous and alarming challenges. “Democracy does not happen by accident. We have to renew it every generation, Biden said. We are at a tipping point, will we allow the decline in rights and democracy to continue rampant? ”Added Biden. The US president said that the United States knows “better than anyone” that renewing its democracy and strengthening its democratic institutions requires a constant effort. He stressed that the democracy of his country was affected this year with the attempted assault on the Capitol, sponsored by supporters of the former President Donald Trump