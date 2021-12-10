Vicente Fernández: Alejandro Fernández confesses that the family is “at a very critical and difficult time”

By transcending, during yesterday afternoon, that the health of Vicente Fernandez would have been made worse by lung and suspected kidney complications, his son Alejandro Fernández “El Potrillo”Last night he dedicated words to “El Charro de Huentitán”, encouraging the public that accompanied him yesterday to offer applause and good wishes for the recovery of the interpreter of “Divine Women”.

“We expect a great miracle”

Brief videos of the concert of “El Potrillo” circulated through social networks, who currently He has dates at the National Auditorium, with his tour “Made in Mexico 2021”.

“I’m going to need a lot of your prayers and your good vibes, thank you. Thank you to all those people who have been upset, family, friends, fans, for writing, for giving good vibes and wishing that my father recovers. We are also here in that. We are in a very critical and difficult moment, but we hope a lot, because we are very believers in the Guadalupana and in God. We hope for a great miracle, “said Alejandro Fernández, who, although he showed a worried face, smiled before the public to begin to sing one of the songs that he has duet with his father.

When presenting the song, Alejandro indicated that he would sing the last song he sang with his father, which generated a buzz among the public, who at times understood a different message regarding the words of “El Potrillo”, who immediately clarified that it was about the last song he had sung with his father, but In the recording studio.

During the first day of concerts in Mexico City, on December 8, Alejandro Fernández had a strong encounter with the press that approached him to question not only the state of his father’s health, but also to ask his position before the points that the Argentine journalist Olga Wornat published in her recent book “The Last King”, an unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernández and his family, in which the journalist reveals alleged problems between the Fernández dynasty and even risk ties.

Annoyed, Alejandro Fernández stopped his march at times to respond to reporters and questioning in turn who Olga Wornat was to talk about his family.

Vicente Fernández’s last wish?

Among the reports on the fall of Vicente Fernández, another of the rumors that circulated is that during the afternoon of yesterday, Thursday, December 9, lawyers and a notary they would have arrived at Vicente Fernández’s room, in the company of some of his childrenAlthough no further data has emerged to confirm this fact, what would be the reasons for this visit, and whether Alejandra and Gerardo, sons of “Chente”, for example, were present at the time.

Another point that has kept the press outside the hospital where Vicente Fernández remains, as far as he knows, is that last night all his children and his wife Refugio Abarca would have been accompanying Vicente, although no one from the family was seen upon arrival or departure, even in the early hours of the morning.

AC