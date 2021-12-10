Vicente Fernández could not stand Juan Gabriel, Olga Wornat explains the controversial reason

Recently Olga wornat unveiled his new book ‘The last king’, in which is the biography of Vicente Fernandez; However, it was not authorized by the family, since the Argentine writer did not want to tell a fairy tale, “it is not a pink story,” she mentioned in an interview for El País.

It was in this medium, where the writer spoke in more detail about her book, playing themes such as the relationship between Gerardo Fernández, the singer’s son, with the Sinaloa Cartel; the kidnapping of Vicente Junior and the reasons why the singer could not stand Juan Gabriel.

Juan Gabriel and Vicente Fernández

On Vicente Fernández’s relationship with Juan Gabriel There were already some rumors, since it was said that both singers were invited to a radio program; however, the “charro de Huentitán” never arrived.

It was thus that after this situation Juan Gabriel prohibited him from singing his songs to the charro, which supposedly would unleash the enmity; however, the Argentine writer has another version.

What does Olga Wornat say?

According to the interview, Olga indicates that the charro must first be understood, since he had a very good understanding of the idea of ​​the macho and virility with the precept that “a mariachi is handsome or is male”.

In this way, he did not tolerate that for years he had to share the inheritance of the ranchera music with Juan Gabriel, since the divo from Juárez was homosexual and “mannered.”

“It has to do with the personal characteristics of Vicente Fernandez, there was also a lot of competition ”, mentioned Olga Wornat during the interview when she was asked about this issue.

“He could not stand Juan Gabriel, because he was gay and Chente was a man from another era and had a lot of homophobia, this is confirmed by Javier Rivera, who was a representative of many Mexican artists who took them on tour in the United States. He was a captive man from another time ”, he mentioned.

The book was written in tribute to Olga Wornat’s mother, who was a fan of Vicente Fernandez and also the inspiration to tell a story from all angles: “I wouldn’t have wanted a perfect story, pink. These stories are the ones that really exist ”.