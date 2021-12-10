Vicente Fernández detested Juan Gabriel and they reveal reason | AP / AFP / EFE

He hated it! “, Two of the greatest icons of Mexican music hated each other and it was Vicente Fernández himself who would confess it, because he could not even see the talented artist Juan Gabriel.

Despite the fact that El Charro de Huentitán came to interpret some of the songs of El Divo de Juárez, it is said that this relationship ended “abruptly”, after a “rudeness” on the part of Vicente Fernandez Gomez.

It is said that Juan Gabriel and Vicente Fernández were invited for a radio broadcast, the same one that the interpreter of El Rey never arrived at, the situation escalated when as a result, the Divo prohibited him from interpreting their songs.

This theme is taken up again after the publication of the book The Last King: the unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernández, where its author Olga Wornat explains the reason why these two icons did not get along.

As the Argentine writer says, it was the same Mexican charro who shared in an interview on the occasion of his 39-year career that he did not like Juan Gabriel and that this feeling was mutual.

Vicente Fernández detested Juan Gabriel and they reveal reason. Photo: AP / AFP / EFE.



Olga Wornat assures that despite being a competition for Vicente Fernández, Juan Gabriel was not accepted by the interpreter due to his preferences, since being gay was not well seen by Fernández.

It has to do with the personal characteristics of Vicente Fernández, there was also a lot of competition. He could not stand Juan Gabriel, because he was gay and ‘Chente’ was a man from another era and had a lot of homophobia, this is confirmed by Javier Rivera, who was a representative of many Mexican artists who took them on tour in the United States. He was a captive man from another time, he shared in an interview for El País.

The writer does not blame Vicente Fernandez because of this ideology, since he claims he grew up in a time where being “macho” was very important and therefore he could not easily accept a person with this type of ideas.

This book has been quite controversial, since the author assured in it that Vicente Fernández is evicted and that he will never return, on the other hand, she assures that the family relationship is completely fractured and that her children are separated by money.

The Argentine added that the family would also be related to unconventional businesses, to be specific, to be specific, he was talking about Gerardo Fernández, the middle son, who claims he sold horses to Ignacio Coronel.