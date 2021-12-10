Vicente Fernández “is already very tired” assures his son Gerardo Fernández, visibly affected

Vicente Fernández is located in the center of the reflectors of the entertainment world in Mexico after presenting a complicated panorama for his Health after a sharp fall that has hospitalized him for four months.

According to his most recent medical report, the singer keep going delicate health, however, it became known that the famous has periods in which he stays awake during the day and manages to sustain interaction with their relatives.

It might interest you: Vicente Fernández interpreted his own death in this film

Vicente Fernández returned to intensive care

On November 30, it was announced that Vicente Fernandez had had a relapse of health and that for this reason he returned to Intensive Care from which he had left a few weeks ago.

It was thus that his relatives announced that the singer of “One million springs” presented inflammation of your lower respiratory tract whereby required again continue with support respiratory, adjustment of its measurement and transfer to Intensive Care to maintain greater vigilance in the event of any eventuality.

The medical processes to which Vicente Fernández is subjected

Regarding the procedures that have been applied to the father of “El Potrillo”, it was announced that after his recoil in terms of health, the famous is subjected to a review of the device gastrointestinal without finding evidence of relevant disorder.

However, it was revealed that his system urinary presented inflammation, which is being treated, although they revealed that his heart is stable at moment, but its recovery is slow.

Do not miss: Alejandro Fernández sends an emotional message to his father, Don Vicente after rumors of disconnecting him | PHOTO

Vicente Fernández “is already very tired”

In front of the complex panorama health that the singer of “El rey” is going through, his followers have disputed more and more what is your current state of health. Therefore, the media communication they are present on the outskirts of the Country 2000 hospital, in Jalisco, where the famous one is hospitalized.

Do not miss: Vicente Fernández revealed in an interview which was the place where he wanted to die when his time came

It was here that the reporters of “Ventaneando”, a program hosted by Pati Chapoy, they talked with Gerardo Fernández, son of Vicente Fernández, who before the cameras was visibly affected by the serious state of his father’s health.

In short, he declared that the singer continues to cling to life, but what drew attention is that he declared that it is well known that his father “is already very tired,” which generated controversy, as there are those who fear for the life of the singer. 81 years.

KEEP READING

Can Vicente Fernández speak now? This is the singer’s most recent state of health after leaving intensive care