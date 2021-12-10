Vicente Fernández “is already very tired”

Vicente Fernández’s health had a relapse yesterday, as it was announced that his doctors requested blood donors -ten in total-, because the singer would have kidney failure and one of his lungs has collapsed. In fact, yesterday Gerardo Fernández, son of the 81-year-old singer, announced to the TV Azteca program “Ventaneando” that “El Charro de Huentitán” continues to cling to life but that “he is already very tired.”

The singer and actor has been hospitalized for four months, at the Country 2000 hospital, in Jalisco, after suffering a fall on his ranch, which was complicated by the degenerative disease he suffers.

According to the latest medical report, on November 30 it was announced that Vicente Fernández had had a health relapse and that for this reason would have returned to intensive care the one that had come out a few weeks ago.

It was thus that his relatives announced that the singer of “For your damned love” presented inflammation of his lower respiratory tract, for which he again required to continue with respiratory support, adjustment of his measurement and transfer to intensive care to maintain a greater vigilance against any eventuality.

Regarding the procedures that have been applied to Vicente, it was announced that after his decline in health, the famous one underwent a review of the gastrointestinal tract without finding evidence of a relevant disorder. However, it was revealed that her urinary system presented inflammation, which is being treated, although they revealed that his heart is stable at the moment, but his recovery is slow.

Considered the greatest contemporary exponent of Mexican popular music, Vicente Fernández established himself not only as one of the most famous singers in Mexico due to his peculiar style of voice with operatic characteristics and way of interacting in his concerts, his image and personality also transcended internationally as a reflection of mischief and gallantry having Jalisco as its birthplace. Until last night, the singer was still serious, but alive.