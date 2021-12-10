Vicente Fernández is in serious condition; relatives go to the hospital, to say goodbye?

East Friday, December 10 in entertainment media and social networks it was reported that Vicente Fernández was in serious condition health, so his relatives are in the hospital to know the medical report. It is expected that in the next few minutes, the children of ‘El charro de Huentitán’ will give a statement about their father.

According to the latest report of the Venga La Alegría program (VLA), this morning he came to the clinic Doña Cuquita, the artist’s wife, and Vicente Fernandez Jr., who did not want to give statements, something that caught the attention of the press because the eldest son of the Dynasty has always denied this type of rumor.

Vicente Fernández’s family confirms that he is serious

Alerts have been on since Thursday night, when Gerardo Fernández, another of the singer’s children, reported that he sees his father very tired and assured that these are delicate times.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Fernandez, one of those who has remained on the sidelines about his father’s health, asked for prayers for the interpreter of ‘Here between us’. During the second of his presentations at el National Auditorium, “El Potrillo” He admitted that the family was going through critical moments, but he called himself a believer in God and the Virgin of Guadalupe, so he was waiting for a miracle.

“I learned that love and affection is medicinal, I want us to send a very strong applause together, but very strong, for the Lord. Vicente FernandezWe are going to need a lot of your prayers and your good vibes, thank you. Thanks to all those people who have been upset, family, friends, fans, for writing, for giving a good vibe and wishing that my father recovers ”.

What is the health status of Vicente Fernández?

In social networks, information began to circulate that the relatives of Vicente Fernandez They are in the hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The speculations were confirmed by TV Azteca in the VLA program, as it was announced that Doña Cuquita and Vicente Fernández Jr. They are in the hospital.

In addition, according to the report, Alejandra Fernández, the singer’s daughter, went to the hospital last night together with three lawyers and the notary Jaime Maytorena Martínez Negrete, although it was not disclosed that the presence of these authorities was due. began to speculate that it would be so “Don Chente“to give your last will or to arrange your testament.

KEEP READING:

Fernández Dynasty: For this reason Alejandro Fernández broke relationship with his brother Gerardo | VIDEO

Vicente Fernández: they reveal the outrageous reason why “Chente” detested Juan Gabriel