Vicente Fernández: What is the health status of “Charro de Huentitán” today December 10?

Four months after being hospitalized, Don’s health Vicente Fernandez It has worsened after having a relapse this Thursday so a miracle is expected, his son Alejandro Fernández has assured, on social networks yesterday night a statement that the singer would have given regarding the state of health of his famous father.

Yesterday it was announced that the doctors of the “Charro de Huentitán” requested at least ten blood donors because the singer would have had a kidney failure, in addition to one of his lungs presents collapse.

This Thursday, Gerardo Fernández, The singer’s 81-year-old son reported on the TV Azteca show “Ventaneando” that the ranchera music singer continues to cling to life but that “he is already very tired.”

It was last August when Vicente Fernandez He was admitted to the Country 2000 hospital, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, after suffering a fall at his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”, which was complicated by the degenerative illness suffering.

When was Vicente Fernández’s last medical report?

According to the latest medical report released by the doctors of Vicente Fernandez On November 30, it was reported that the singer had had a health relapse, which is why he would have returned to the area of intensive therapy the one that had come out just a few weeks ago.

It was then that the relatives of the “Charro de Huentitán” reported that the singer of “Por tu maldito amor” presented inflammation of your airways low, reason for which he required again to continue with respiratory support, adjustment of his measurement and transfer to intensive therapy, this with the aim of maintaining greater vigilance in the event of any eventuality.

