Vicente Fernández: Who would be the heir to your fortune?

While the world follows the state of health of the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, it has already begun to speculate about the fate of his fortune and who would be his main beneficiary. Argentine journalist Olga Wornat appears to have the answer in an unauthorized biography of the singer.

Wornat dedicated himself to investigating a little more about the Fernández dynasty and reveals in ‘The Last King’ that the millions of ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ would remain in the hands of his son Gerardo Fernández, who has become famous for being one of the most controversial of the family clan. What is the reason for the money being in the hands of him and not the wife of the famous singer?

The answer, according to Wornat, is that Gerardo is the one who has always handled the family’s financial issues, despite the fact that many in that circle told him that he is the most ambitious son of all. The journalist says in ‘The Last King’ that, in addition, she has had ties to drug trafficking and was even the cause of a retention of her brother, Vicente Fernández junior.

In one of the chapters of the book it is revealed that Gerardo Fernández admitted his brother, against his will, to a rehabilitation clinic to protect his father’s inheritance. Gerardo Fernández is not an artist, he is not part of Mexican entertainment, but has allegedly dedicated his life to family businesses. The youngest in the family is 45 years old.

It is estimated that the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández accumulates a fortune of around 25 million dollars, the product of several businesses that go beyond his successful and long career as a ranchera singer, the sale of horses and several properties.