Vicente Fernández would be in the last to survive

Today has been quite complicated for millions of people and it is that we lost one of the best Mexican actresses and with a great heart, and apart from that the sad news has been released that unfortunately the singer Vicente Fernández would have no improvement.

A couple of hours ago the rumor began to spread that the singer had left, however, his son, Vicente Fernández Jr., fortunately has denied speculation about his father’s departure, but shares that his state is critical and ask for prayers.

That’s right, the icon From Mexico, one of the most privileged voices that this land has given, Don Vicente Fernández is in serious risk of leaving, as his son, Vicente Fernández Jr., has confessed.

Although the attention on this day is focused on the last goodbye to the late actress and businesswoman Carmen Salinas, the reality is that Vicente Fernández’s state of health is also generating a lot of expectation, since the doctors indicate that he is extremely serious .

And it is that the oldest of Los Tres Potrillos was captured by the media outside the hospital where his father Vicente Fernández Gómez has spent his last months fighting for his life.

This is how the son of El Charro de Huentitán addressed the cameras to ask for prayers for his father, since it is an extremely complicated moment.

And it is that as you can remember, Alejandro Fernández did the same at night during his concert at the National Auditorium, where he announced that his father was in serious condition and asked his audience for applause and prayers for the great Vicente Fernández.

It should be noted that on December 1 it began to speculate that the dear Vicente Fernández had relapsed due to pneumonia, which caused him to require respiratory support again and was admitted once more to intensive care.

And then a few hours later, the family confirmed it through a statement on social networks.

Today many of the celebrities are extremely concerned about their health, as they assure that they already gave what they should give.

Now he just finds himself fighting for something that unfortunately has no turning back, since the doctors did what they could.