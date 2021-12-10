Víctor López, a homeless man in search of a safe haven

“I feel like a mouse in the cave, looking for a place to get out of the cold and it had to be a box, my whole body hurts, look at this’ ground ‘, when it gets cold, so’ frizao ‘, it gets like’ ice ‘”.

The speaker is Víctor López, a 59-year-old homeless of Puerto Rican descent whom we accompanied for about six hours.

López lives on the streets of Bushwick, the neighborhood where he was born, and has a 29-year-old daughter, who lives with her maternal grandmother in the same neighborhood.

Like many, early in the pandemic López lost his job. He was engaged in the maintenance of a guest house.

“There is no work, there is no more work, you have to search for ‘unemployment'”.

Since he stopped receiving unemployment payments, he found himself where he never thought: sleeping on the street and looking for dollars to survive. He stands in front of a business to open the door for customers.

“This is to buy something to eat,” said López.

Help.

López said that twice he tried to live in shelters in the city. But it didn’t last a week because he felt insecure.

“People fought with me, they want to fight and they were smoking weed and all that in the room,” López explained.

At the moment, he is looking for a job and waiting for a place to open in a safe haven at a church in Ridgewood.

Members of the area tenant union have helped you with the application.

These young people go out to the streets every Saturday to distribute water, clothes, socks, medicines, among other items to the homeless.

They say the city should provide more safe shelters for homeless people like Victor.

“We want the government to do more, they are the ones with the money, the resources, and right now the city’s shelters are not safe places,” said Astrid Terrazas, leader of the Ridgewood tenants union.

In New York City there are approximately 78,000 homeless, according to federal government data.

Of these, more than 2,400 sleep on the streets.

A shelter in Ridgewood is where Victor wants to live, which is part of the city government’s ‘Safe Haven’ program.

We tried twice to contact the Homeless department to find out how long the waiting list for these shelters is, but they did not reply to our emails.

One of these shelters is in the basement of a church and houses fifteen men. Guilibaldo Avilés is one of them.

“I feel very good, I feel happy, I feel happy, I have many friends here,” said Aviles.

In small shelters the homeless receive a more personal treatment and it is easier for them to become familiar.

“When our clients come to our program we offer them job opportunities, volunteering and other opportunities to be present and working,” explained Mike Lopez, Ridgewood Abbey shelter manager.

Just the opportunity that Victor waits for this winter.

“I feel bad on the street, all the people who are on the street suffer a lot, a lot, they suffer a lot.”