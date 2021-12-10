Victoria Ruffo: With a beautiful garden and exclusive furniture, this is the mansion of the famous actress

It is no secret to anyone that Victoria Ruffo He has established himself as one of the most important figures on the small screen as he has a long history starring in soap operas that represent a resounding success and his high audience levels demonstrate this.

Throughout his career, 59 year old famous He has immortalized his name thanks to the outstanding performances he has had in productions such as “Corona de tears”, “La madrastra” and “Cita a ciegas”, where he gave a lecture on his unquestionable talent in front of the cameras.

Victoria Ruffo’s house

One of the aspects that has most attracted the attention of the actress is the luxurious property that she inhabits because through Instagram she shares photographs where she boasts each and every one of the details that she has in her property.

In front of her more than two million followers, the also actress of theater and cinema has shown It has a luxurious property with exclusive decoration and a large garden where you can enjoy the company of your pets and family.

Their dogs enjoy every corner of the house. Photo: Instagram

One of the images that has attracted the most attention is where its beautiful dogs are in the vicinity of a room, as it gave a glimpse of the exclusive decoration that each corner has. Most of the walls are completely white and the furniture is a perfect match.

In addition, the apartment is decorated with beautiful finishes that combine perfectly with all the furniture, so that everything matches in the elegant property of Victoria Ruffo, one of the most recognized actresses in the country.

The driver shares photos of every corner of her property. Photo: Instagram

What is Victoria Ruffo up to today?

Nowadays, María Victoria Eugenia Guadalupe Martínez del Río Moreno-Ruffo, the actress’s real name, announced her brand new return to the small screen to star in the second season of the hit telenovela, “Crown of tears“.

Through social networks, the famous has shared several photographs with the cast of the production, which has moved the followers of the plot because they all look quite different and changed compared to the second season.

Away from the television forums, the actress has had the joy of becoming a mother three times; the first of them when giving life to José Eduardo Derbez and later with the birth of the twins, Anuar and Vicky.

