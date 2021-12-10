Voting rights approved for foreigners residing in New York

Foreigners residing in New York City would obtain the right to vote in municipal elections by virtue of an initiative approved by the City Council. Some 800,000 holders of residence permits and so-called “dreamers” could pay.

Mayor Bill de Blasio could still veto the bill before it becomes law, but the Democrat has said he won’t. It is unknown if the initiative could face many legal challenges.

The Council vote was a historic moment for work that has been going on for a long time.

Councilor Francisco Moya, whose family hails from Ecuador, spoke in a broken voice in favor of the initiative.

“This is for my beautiful mother who will be able to vote for her son,” said Moya, who joined the session by videoconference, accompanied by his immigrant mother.

More than a dozen communities across the United States already allow foreigners to cast their vote in local elections, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont, but New York City would be by far the largest place to award voting rights for foreigners.

Resident aliens may not vote for president or members of Congress in federal races, or in state elections for governor, judges, and legislators.

The city’s initiative could exacerbate the national debate on voting rights, especially among those who falsely claim that foreigners participated in blatant electoral fraud in federal elections.

Last year, Alabama, Colorado and Florida implemented rules to prevent any attempt to pass laws like the one in New York City. Arizona and North Dakota already have similar bans.

“Today’s initiative will have national repercussions,” said Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo, a Democrat who opposed the initiative. He expressed concern that the bill could lessen the influence of black voters.

Foreigners with legal documentation and of voting age represent almost one in nine of the 7 million inhabitants of voting age in the city.

The initiative would allow foreigners who have been legal permanent residents in the city for at least 30 days, as well as those with permission to work in the United States, including “dreamers”, to participate in the election for mayor, council presidents of the neighborhood, comptroller and public defender.

“It is no secret to anyone that today we are making history. In 50 years, when our children study this moment, they will see a diverse coalition of activists coming together to write a new chapter in New York City history by giving immigrant New Yorkers the power to vote, ”said Council Member Ydanis. Rodríguez, one of the main promoters of the initiative, in a statement issued after the vote on Thursday.

The law will direct the Board of Elections to develop an implementation plan by July, including rules for voter registration and provisions that would create separate ballots for municipal races to prevent foreigners from voting in federal elections and state. Foreigners would not be able to vote until the 2023 elections.

Even if de Blasio decides to veto the initiative, there is enough support to evade the governor’s decision. If the head of the city government decided not to intervene in this regard, the initiative would also become law. The next mayor, Eric Adams, has spoken in favor of the bill.

Councilman Joseph Borelli, the Republican leader, said there may be legal challenges. Opponents claim that the council lacks its own authority to grant voting rights to foreigners and that they should first have sought the intervention of state legislators.