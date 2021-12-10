Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Friday, December 10

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues her legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You think things through before acting so that you choose what is best for you. Be patient. It is not appropriate, at the moment, to carry out changes neither in work, nor in love. Everything is going to change according to the events in your life. You will progressively reach your goal. Lucky numbers: 27, 3, 7.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Avoid all frontal attack and build your destiny. Search for your inner peace. Break away from all hostilities. Concentrate your points of view and your creative activity, do not get diluted in silly discussions. A misstep, your own or someone else’s, will indicate a difficult battle for you to sustain. Lucky numbers: 14, 5, 29.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You will feel free to love, give, create and serve. Everything psychic in you is accentuated. You will go after the pure, transparent truth. Send blessings to everyone who wishes you badly. Everything that slows you down and harms you is removed and you regain the place you deserve for your undeniable talents. Lucky numbers: 5, 22, 18.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Something deeply spiritual surrounds you. Destroy indecision and control your mind. Accept with love everything that life offers you. Your efforts will appear to be in vain, but they will pay off in the long run. Help will come to you that comes from a superior source and you should take advantage of it. Lucky numbers: 2, 30, 26.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

New and excellent friends will collaborate with you so that unfinished projects finally have the green light. Highlight how beautiful is locked on your positive side and the world will belong to you. Rejoice for what is not done as you expect, since the different will be what is best for you. Lucky numbers: 40, 10, 1.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

There is a dawn of promises for you. Your perseverance will allow you to make your way and achieve what you propose. It is a time where you can invest to win. You will feel the need to create, to be positive, to change your mentality. Good luck comes like a river of mighty waters. Lucky numbers: 28, 19, 45.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Unusual events will keep you on your toes for the next few days. Someone will approach you with a tempting offer. Do not decide anything hastily as time is on your side. Listen to the advice and suggestions of your friends, but always decide according to your conscience. Lucky numbers: 18, 36, 50.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Every bond of love is tightened and you will see love reflected in everything. You will feel identified with nature. Although at this time you think that the most important thing is money and your financial security, what you really need is to work more on your spiritual values. Lucky numbers: 20, 7, 17.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Your sixth sense will lead you to do healthy things, free of ridiculous taboos and conventions. You live in the present without hurting anyone. You will have more willpower to fulfill everything you have promised yourself. You have learned to eat better so that you will enjoy good health. Lucky numbers: 12, 31, 3.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

It is time to express your likes and reject what bothers you. Demand what you want, speak, communicate, defend your rights. Your ability to function in your social world is emphasized. You will no longer have to wait for others or accept conditions that are not to your liking. Lucky numbers: 19, 40, 32.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Choose your friends very carefully. Avoid serving as a mediator in conflicts between other people. Do not let yourself be managed by anyone so that others benefit. At work you will have recognition, prestige and better earnings, but beware of difficult people. Lucky numbers: 16, 44, 9.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

What means mental expansion, education and travel are well aspected. You develop new theories about life and especially about your own life. The stars predict successes in the professional field, as well as promotions along with new and greater responsibilities at work. Lucky numbers: 18, 4, 36.