“We are happy, thank God for the goals,” says Ángel Mena, the best player in the match León 3-2 Atlas for the first leg final of the Liga Mx | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

(Video) The forward mentioned that they never despaired, despite being down on the scoreboard twice.

Ángel Mena signed his third double in the 2021 Apertura Liguilla, this one important for giving León a 3-2 victory over Atlas in the first leg of the final, with which they will arrive at Jalisco Stadium next Sunday (21 : 15 from Ecuador) to the second leg.

The Ecuadorian ended up happy, accepting that they found a very strong rival, which made it difficult for them from the first minute of the match, the newspaper published Mark in its web version of Mexico.

“We knew the game was going to be like this, they are a strong team, we have to admit it, they have a very clear idea of ​​the game and today (yesterday) it was very difficult to violate them, but thank God the team never lowered its arms, we were able to reverse the score ”.

“It leaves us calm, but we know that there is still one more game in which we have to give everything,” said Mena, at the end of the duel at the Nou Camp.

“We never lowered our arms, we believed in ourselves, in what we could do on the pitch, we looked for it, we tried, the goals fell at the right time to be able to motivate ourselves. People accompany us. We were able to score three goals which gives us a certain advantage ”, he added.

His performance, he assures, is what the team requires on the field. “I am always with the intention of helping my team, unfortunately on other occasions I have had to go out. Frustration for not being able to help my teammates, but today (yesterday) I contributed with what the team always needs from one and we are happy, thank God for the goals ”, he concluded.

Mena was designated as the Most Valuable Player of the first leg of the 2021 Apertura final. (D)