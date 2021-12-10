What are the 3 Liga MX teams that want it?

This second cycle of Rubens Sambueza at Deportivo Toluca it is coming to its end. Despite being one of the team’s highest points over the last year, the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz has been fundamental in deciding the future of the 37-year-old footballer. They do not have a good relationship and will not work together during 2022 …

The Argentine midfielder and the Mexican coach have already they coincided at the Leon Club, where things did not turn out well and this has become evident now that they crossed their paths again in the Red Devils. After many rumors, Fox Sports confirmed that Nacho has already communicated to the board that he will not take Sambu into account for the 2022 Clausura Tournament of MX League, so a new club should be sought.

Rubens Sambueza has a contract with Toluca until June 2022, so the institution must loan or sell it to get rid of it. Although this movement will not be easy at all, it is something that will be done sooner or later because the player will not accept to watch the games from the stands and be inactive for 6 months, knowing that he is in the final stage of his career.

Rubens Sambueza is already looking for a club for 2022 (Imago 7)

In addition, according to the information provided by The Sniper of RecordIt will not be difficult for the exelemento of America to find a new destination. There are already 3 Liga MX teams interested in your file: Necaxa, Tijuana Y Mazatlan. Perhaps none of them can offer the southpaw a winning project, but it is to sign with one of them or not touch a ball for a long time with Ambriz as manager.

The numbers of Rubens Sambueza in the Apertura 2021

Despite the early elimination of Toluca, Rubens Sambueza had a good 2021 Liga MX Opening Tournament. The playmaker played 17 games (he started at 16) out of 18 possible: scored 4 goals and handed out 6 assists. Like his team, he had a great start but was on the decline for the final stage and this is reflected in the statistics. He only produced 1 goal in the last 10 games he played (he gave an assist in the 1-1 draw vs. Necaxa).

