What did Luis Miguel’s father really die of | Luisito Rey | Luis Gallego | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | EYE-SHOW

With the arrival of “Luis Miguel: the series”In 2018, we all learned little-known passages in the life of El Sol de México, who thanks to his talent managed to consolidate himself in the music industry since he was little. Although the audience highlights what the singer went through to achieve fame, they do not hesitate to point out that his father Luisito Rey was the executioner in his history.

And, according to the plot, his father was very hard on him when the interpreter of “Now you can leave” was just a child, something he continued to do during his growth process, because he wanted the child to achieve it. that he could never reach. As you know, Luis Gallego Sánchez, his real name, was a Spanish singer and songwriter who during the 70s managed to consolidate his career, but realizing the artistic qualities of his first son, he decided to abandon his own career to focus on Micky.

Luisito Rey died at the age of 47 on December 9, 1992 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, taking with him many secrets, mainly about the disappearance of his wife. Regarding his death, it has been said that a fulminant pneumonia ended him after being hospitalized for several days. However, some say that the real causes of his death were other.

Singer Luis Miguel at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, on January 16, 2004 (Photo: HO / AFP)

HOW DID LUISITO REY REALLY DIE?

There are several versions of the death of Luis Miguel’s father. Know what they are:

A BEAT KILLED HIM

According to the chronicler Luisa Oceguera, in her book “The story behind Luisito Rey”, the father of El Sol de México died after receiving a beating and not due to natural causes as was initially reported. He even pointed out that he has proof.

“It caught my attention, according to what I investigated, that the death of Luisito Rey was not natural and everything he did in the relationship with Marcela [Basteri], I think he was her murderer. According to what we are investigating, he died as a result of a beating sent to him by the people involved in his trail. We have the medical part that supports it because he arrived extremely beaten, that is something that is not explained to you in the series or anywhere, “he told the radio program” Everything for women. “

Cover of the book “The story behind Luisito Rey”, Luis Miguel’s father (Photo: Planeta México)

FOR AIDS

Javier León, in the biography of the singer “Luis Miguel: the story”, assures that the father of the interpreter of “Guilty or not” died as a result of the unbridled life of drugs, alcohol and women that he led.

According to his version, Luisito Rey ended up hospitalized with anemia and malnutrition, but what really ended him was pneumonia after an AIDS complication he suffered, which he would have contracted during a trip to Cuba in 1989. It is said that the illness led him to be in a coma, which later led to his death.

Luis Miguel with his father Luisito Rey, who was his manager (Photo: @luis_miguel_lmxlm / Instagram)

AN OVERDOSE

Mario Vicente Gallego, brother of Luisito Rey himself, announced that Luis Miguel’s father died of an overdose, as he had problems with drugs, which he could not stop.

“The doctor called me aside, he told me that they had found cocaine in his blood. So I told the doctor to do an autopsy, but my nephew [Luis Miguel] He said he didn’t have time, that he had to go to Brazil. Luis had alcohol and cocaine in his blood, they said nothing and said it was a hospital virus, “he told Ventaneando.

With the different versions that have been given, apparently the death of Luisito Rey, as well as the disappearance of Marcela Basteri, will be a mystery.

Luisito Rey’s tutelage over Luis Miguel lasted until 1988 when he came of age and decided to replace him as manager (Photo: @ luismiguel_50 / Instagram)

WHAT DID LUIS MIGUEL SAY WHEN HE LEARNED OF HIS FATHER’S DEATH?

When Luis Miguel was on tour in Argentina he learned of the serious condition of Luisito Rey. In a video uploaded to YouTube, the artist is seen in Luna Park giving an emotional speech, apparently after learning of the death of his father.

“I would like to apologize in some way for not having the opportunity tonight to be with you as I have always wanted to be, but tonight is a slightly different night for me (…), I would like you to help me tonight to make a fun night , beautiful because life is fun and beautiful and you have to enjoy it. I want to wish everyone who is here a lot of happiness and that they share everything they have with the people they love, not tomorrow but today ”, He said.

Upon confirming the death of Luis Gallegos, the interpreter of “Hasta que me Olivia” canceled his concerts and traveled to Spain for the funeral.