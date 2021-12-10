WhatsApp | Black heart | Black heart | Emoji | Meaning | Meaning | Why shouldn’t you send it | Applications | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | DATA

It is not love. WhatsApp It is full of emojis and some cause more sensation than others, such as hearts. Although there are different colors, each of them has a totally different meaning from the traditional red hue. Do you know why you should not send the black heart or black heart in English?

While there are hearts in WhatsApp for all tastes, here we will provide you with a series of details so that you do not get confused by sending the black heart or black heart your friends indiscriminately. Follow these recommendations.

WHY YOU SHOULD NOT SEND THE BLACK HEART: MEANING

It does not serve to express love

The black heart does not serve to express love. For it WhatsApp He has placed the one with a red hue, the same one that does mean that you love the other person. If you send the emoji in mention of someone, you may be transmitting grief.

Not to indicate friendship

Like love, the black heart does not mean a sincere friendship, on the contrary, you assure that the friendship has ended or you have had an episode that culminated in the loss of something valuable.

The black heart is found in the objects and symbols section of WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

Sign of mourning or loss of someone you love

If you want to send someone the black heart, you will be giving them your condolences in case they have lost a loved one. You can read this meaning in Emojipedia , the website that is responsible for explaining all the WhatsApp icons.

An unrequited love

In case someone has rejected you, Emojipedia also mentions that the black heart serves to express that a person has not decided to accept a relationship with you and, as a consequence, you may lose their friendship.

